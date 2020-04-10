Hilary Roberts On Elton John Overcoming Addiction

Hilary Roberts had high praise for Elton John, and she pointed to his very honest biopic ‘Rocketman’ – which starred Taron Egerton as Elton himself – as evidence of him being open about his past help those in need.

She exclusively told BANG Showbiz: “I think about Elton John, and about the movie ‘Rocketman’ and how he released that. It puts it all out there.

“He unapologetically shared his life, and look at him today! He’s an advocate for sobriety. He found the love of his life and has a family now. He helps many, many people inflicted with HIV and AIDS.

“He uses his platform, his gifts, to give all he can to help humanity. And how beautiful is that? That’s one of your home grown that has this amazing life, and he’s a wonderful example of walking out of pain, and going through the other side.”

The singer – who has been sober for over two decades now – also opened up about her own personal battles, and how she overcame PTSD and feelings of shame from events early in her life.

She added: “It’s been a whole process – today, I just wanna live with full transparency. I forgive what’s happened to me, I forgive what I did in response to abuse and I am here.

“The people that have taught me really well talk about using our dark paths to avert others from misery and death.

“I wanna live – and I try to live – unapologetically. At the very least, it will get people on the dancefloor or pull their heartstrings – and at the very most, it can save a life.”

And Hilary – who has been opened about her struggles with alcoholism and drug addiction – had some words of advice for people trying to cope with self-isolation during the coronavirus pandemic.

She said: “I encourage people – if you can get some supplies and maybe paint, or write, there’s things you can do in your homes to stimulate your minds.

“For me, the writing saved me through so many things, through dark times and happy times, and now a bit of strange times.”

music-news.com

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments