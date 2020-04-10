 Hilary Roberts On Elton John Overcoming Addiction - Noise11.com
Hilary Roberts

Hilary Roberts

Hilary Roberts On Elton John Overcoming Addiction

by Music-News.com on April 11, 2020

in News

Hilary Roberts had high praise for Elton John, and she pointed to his very honest biopic ‘Rocketman’ – which starred Taron Egerton as Elton himself – as evidence of him being open about his past help those in need.

She exclusively told BANG Showbiz: “I think about Elton John, and about the movie ‘Rocketman’ and how he released that. It puts it all out there.

“He unapologetically shared his life, and look at him today! He’s an advocate for sobriety. He found the love of his life and has a family now. He helps many, many people inflicted with HIV and AIDS.

“He uses his platform, his gifts, to give all he can to help humanity. And how beautiful is that? That’s one of your home grown that has this amazing life, and he’s a wonderful example of walking out of pain, and going through the other side.”

The singer – who has been sober for over two decades now – also opened up about her own personal battles, and how she overcame PTSD and feelings of shame from events early in her life.

She added: “It’s been a whole process – today, I just wanna live with full transparency. I forgive what’s happened to me, I forgive what I did in response to abuse and I am here.

“The people that have taught me really well talk about using our dark paths to avert others from misery and death.

“I wanna live – and I try to live – unapologetically. At the very least, it will get people on the dancefloor or pull their heartstrings – and at the very most, it can save a life.”

And Hilary – who has been opened about her struggles with alcoholism and drug addiction – had some words of advice for people trying to cope with self-isolation during the coronavirus pandemic.

She said: “I encourage people – if you can get some supplies and maybe paint, or write, there’s things you can do in your homes to stimulate your minds.

“For me, the writing saved me through so many things, through dark times and happy times, and now a bit of strange times.”

music-news.com

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Michael Buble at Rod Laver Arena, photo Ros O'Gorman
Michael Buble Is Homeschooling His Children

Michael Buble is getting to grips with homeschooling his children as the coronavirus lockdown continues.

4 hours ago
Rita Ora, Noise11, Photo
Rita Ora Is Helping Her Medical Mum As Coronavirus Volunteer

Rita Ora decided she had to volunteer to help Britain battle the coronavirus after seeing how returning to work affected her psychiatrist mum.

5 hours ago
Leon Bridges, music news, noise11.com
Leon Bridges and John Mayer Team For The COVID-19 Relief Fund

Leon Bridges has joined forces with John Mayer to help raise money for the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.

7 hours ago
Dua Lipa
UK Charts: Dua Lipa Debuts At No 1

Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia climbs to Number 1 on this week’s Official Albums Chart, earning the singer her first chart-topping record in the UK.

9 hours ago
One Direction, Liam Payne, Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Liam Payne Separated From Son During COVID-19 Lockdown

Liam Payne cannot visit his son Bear because of the COVID-19 lockdown.

10 hours ago
Rihanna, Photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo
Rihanna and Jack Dorsey Donate To Domestic Violence Victims In COVID-19 Pandemic

Rihanna and her Clara Lionel Foundation have joined forces with Twitter CEO Jack, 43, to send the huge sum to the Mayor's Fund to "address a surge in domestic violence" in LA during the coronavirus lockdown.

11 hours ago
Archie Roach: Photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
National Indigenous Music Awards To Be Online Only During COVID-19 Crisis

The National Indigenous Music Awards are pleased to announce in the face of the COVID19 pandemic, that they will continue in 2020, reacting to a climate where celebrating and shining a light on First Nations artists is even more important than ever. Opening their nominations today, the NIMAs are ready to face the challenge of building and supporting community in a changed world.

3 days ago