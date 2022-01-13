 Hillsong Endangers Cult Members With Covid Superspreader Event - Noise11.com
Hillsong pic from event on their Facebook page

Hillsong pic from event on their Facebook page

Hillsong Endangers Cult Members With Covid Superspreader Event

by Paul Cashmere on January 14, 2022

in News,Noise Pro

Sydney based business Hillsong, the operation created by Brian Houston in 1983 to peddle religion as a product, has been caught flaunting New South Wales Covid restrictions by putting on a Covid superspreader event endangering its cult members.

Hillsong held a three day “summercamp” in New South Wales this week and defied state health orders with indoor performances featuring its maskless brethren singing and dancing. Under current New South Wales health orders, singing and dancing indoors is banned but an exception applies to religious gatherings but this was hardly a “Sunday service”.

With numerous Music Festivals have been forced to cancel at the last minute in New South Wales this week, Hillsong went ahead with its superspreader event using the religious events loophole as an excuse.

That loophole was closed too late by a dopey, slow acting New South Wales government who did not act until after social media posts demonstrated the arrogant Hillsong display.

When the New South Wales government finally reacted after the social media backlash they announced, “NSW Health has requested Hillsong immediately stop singing and dancing at an event being held in the Newcastle area.

“Singing and dancing at a major recreation facility is in breach of the Public Health Order”.

In a statement NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard said, “while the Order does not apply to religious services, it does apply to major recreational facilities and this event is clearly in breach of both the spirit and intent of the Order, which is in place to keep the community safe”.

Hillsong United this morning posted the tweet, “Through Jesus, therefore, let us continually offer to God a sacrifice of praise — the fruit of lips that openly profess his name.” — Hebrews 13:15”. Sacrificing cult members at a superspreader event is a pretty sick way of showing that.

