Hockey Dad To Play A Drive-in in The ‘Gong

Windang’s Hockey Dad have broken loose in Wollongong and will head to the Bulli Showground on July 31 and August 1.

‘Alive At The Drive-in Pt II will see the return of Hockey Dad to Bulli Showground. The show will be done “drive-in style” with 400 carloads of fans allowed in for the performance.

“We’re overwhelmed with the support and excitement around these drive-in shows. Super excited to not only play live again but to get two gigs back to back! Thank you to everybody who has already snagged their spot in the passenger seat,” Hockey Dad said in a statement.

Get tickets here

The show coincides with the release of a new Hockey Dad song ‘Good Eye’.

