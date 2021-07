Holy Holy To Release Fourth Album ‘Hello My Beautiful World’ - Noise11.com

Sydney’s Holy Holy, the band formed by Tim Carroll and Oscar Dawson in 2011, will release their fourth album in August.

Holy Holy’s have had three Top 20 albums in a row. ‘When The Storms Would Come’ (no 11, 2015), ‘Paint’ (no 7, 2017) and ‘My Own Pool of Light’ (no 14, 2019).

‘Hello My Beautiful World’ features a few recruits, sister act CLEWS,