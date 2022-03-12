Hoodoo Gurus Cover Bob Dylan ‘Obviously 5 Believers’ But It Will Become A Rarity Fast - Noise11.com

Hoodoo Gurus have covered the lesser-known Bob Dylan song ‘Obviously 5 Believers’ for their new album ‘Chariot of the Gods’ but if you want to own it, you better be fast.

The Bob Dylan cover by Hoodoo Gurus is only available on the vinyl edition of the album. It is not on the CD version and it is not available to stream.

Guru’s singer Dave Faulkner tells Noise11.com, “We did a couple of covers on this album just for the vinyl. We did them because we wanted to but when it came time to release the album there was too much music for one disc so we had to expand it a little. That’s when we put on ‘Hung Out To Dry’, which was not going to be on anything. We also did two covers, ‘I Wanna Be Your Man’ by The Beatles, which we have always wanted to do for probably twenty years now. The Dylan song ‘Obviously 5 Believers’ was from ‘Blonde on Blonde’, not one of the most famous songs on that record. We thought we would give it our own spin. There are some R&B, Pretty Things, revved up things there. Covers aren’t our thing. We love listening to other peoples songs and we always fantasise that we will “always play that one, one day”. There are a couple of songs in my mind now that I wouldn’t mind giving a shot to. For us the main game is about what are we going to write and perform.”

The Bob Dylan version of ‘Obviously 5 Believers’ was recorded on 9 and 10 March at Columbia Music Row studios in Nashville. Dylan recorded four takes. Take four was the track used on the ‘Blonde on Blonde’ album and as the b-side to Dylan’s ‘Just Like A Woman’ single. The other three takes were eventually released in Dylan’s ‘The Bootleg Series Vol 12: The Cutting Edge 1965-1966’.

The better known Dylan songs from ‘Blonde on Blonde’ were ‘Just Like A Woman’, ‘Rainy Day Women #12 &35’, ‘I Want You’, ‘Leopard-Skin Pill Box Hat’, ‘Visions of Johanna’, ‘Stuck Inside of Mobile with the Memphis Blues Again’ and ‘Most Likely You Go Your Way and I’ll Go Mine’.

Hoodoo Gurus will start their Australian tour with Dandy Warhols in Adelaide on 5 April, 2022.

