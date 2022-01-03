Hoodoo Gurus Kick Off A 40th Anniversary Year With Red Hot Summer - Noise11.com

When Hoodoo Gurus get back on stage for Red Hot Summer mid January, they’ll be working their way to the 40th anniversary of their first release.

The first Hoodoo Gurus release was the single ‘Leilani’ in October 1982. The song wasn’t a hit but it did lead us directly to the first album ‘Stoneage Romeos’ a few years later in 1984.

2022 will also set up a year for the release of the 10th Hoodoo Gurus album ‘Carry On’. The title track from that album was released in December 2021.

You first chance to see Hoodoo Gurus live in 2022 will be for Red Hot Summer in Mornington on 15 and 16 January.

Hoodoo Gurus managed a few Red Hot Summers in 2021. The setlist covers all 40 years.

May 2 Toowoomba setlist

Bittersweet (from Mars Needs Guitars, 1985)

The Right Time (from Crank, 1993)

Answered Prayers (single 2019)

Death Defying (from Mars Needs Guitars, 1985)

I Want You Back (from Stoneage Romeos, 1984)

Get Out of Dodge (single, 2021)

Tojo (from Stoneage Romeos, 1984)

Poison Pen (from Mars Needs Guitars, 1985)

(New song)

My Girl (from Stoneage Romeos, 1984)

Come Anytime (from Magnum Cum Louder, 1989)

Miss Freelove ’69 (from Kinky, 1991)

1000 Miles Away (from Kinky, 1991)

What’s My Scene (from Blow Your Cool, 1987)

Like Wow – Wipeout (from Mars Needs Guitars, 1985)

Red Hot Summer 2022 starts off with Jimmy Barnes, Hoodoo Gurus, Jon Stevens, Diesel, Vika & Linda and Chris Cheney.

Red Hot Summer dates are:

15 and 16 January, Mornington, Mornington Racecourse (Sold Out)

22 January, Hunter Valley, Roche Estate

23 January, Kariong, Mount Kenang Parkland

29 January, Bendigo, Bendigo Racecourse (Sold Out)

5 February, Port Macquarie, Westport Park

12 February, Berry, Berry Showground

27 February, Canberra, Stage 88

Noise11.com

