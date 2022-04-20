 Hot Chip Announce Next Album 'Freakout/Release' - Noise11.com
Hot Chip, music news, noise11.com

Hot Chip

Hot Chip Announce Next Album ‘Freakout/Release’

by Music-News.com on April 21, 2022

in News

Hot Chip have announced a new album. Hot Chip – which consists of Alexis Taylor, Joe Goddard, Al Doyle, Owen Clarke, and Felix Martin – were originally formed in 2000 and released their last album in 2019 but are set to return to the music scene with ‘Freakout/Release’, due for release later this year.

Co-founder Joe Goddard said: “We were living through a period where it was very easy to feel like people were losing control of their lives in different ways. There’s a darkness that runs through a lot of those tracks.”

‘Freakout/Release’ – which will be their eighth studio album overall – also features contributions from electronic band Soulwax, ‘When It’s Real’ rapper Cadence Weapon and the London-based DJ and musician Lou Hayter.

Meanwhile, the band released the first single ‘Down’ on Tuesday (19.04.22) and dropped a music video directed by Douglas Hart and Steve Mackey on the same day.

Describing the album, band member Al Doyle added in a statement: “The idea of being out of control is always there in dance music, in a positive sense”, with frontman Alexis Taylor adding: “By the time we were able to be back together, we were turning on a tap and having a lot of ideas being poured out quite quickly.”

Hot Chip will also take to the stage at London’s O2 Academy Brixton for a quartet of shows in support of the album in September 2022.

‘Freakout/Release’ is slated for release on August 19th via Domino.

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Bill Nighy and Florence Welch in Free
Bill Nighy Is The Star of the New Florence + The Machine Video ‘Free’

British actor Bill Nighy is the star of ‘Free’, the new video from Florence + The Machine.

5 hours ago
The Wiggles
The Wiggles To Receive The Ted Albert Award at The APRA Music Awards

The original Blue, Red, Yellow and Purple Wiggles, Anthony Field, Murray Cook, Greg Page and Jeff Fatt will receive the Ted Albert Award for Outstanding Services to Australian Music at the APRA Music Awards on Tuesday 3 May at Melbourne Town Hall.

7 hours ago
Craig David
Craig David Sees Determination As His Biggest Asset For Success

British soul singer Craig David sees perseverance and determination as the biggest asset contributing to his success.

1 day ago
The Ten Tenors
The Ten Tenors Get To Work With A LOT of Shows

The Ten Tenors will head out of their The Highway Men tour from June 2022 with a stack of shows paying tribute to the music of Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash, Glen Campbell, Charlie Daniels and Keith Urban.

3 days ago
Amy Winehouse Live At Glastonbury 2007
Amy Winehouse ‘Live At Glastonbury 2007’ To Be Released On Vinyl

The Amy Winehouse performance from Glastonbury 2007 will be released as a live album on vinyl.

6 days ago
Taking Back Sunday photo by Christopher K George
Taking Back Sunday To Release 20th Anniversary Edition of Tell All Your Friends

Taking Back Sunday will reissue their debut album ‘Tell All Your Friends’ to mark the 20th anniversary of the release.

April 14, 2022
Trey Songz
Trey Songz Cleared Of Sexual Assault

Trey Songz has been cleared in a sexual assault investigation by Las Vegas police.

April 12, 2022