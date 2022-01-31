 Howard Hesseman (aka Dr Johnny Fever of WKRK In Cincinnati) Dies At Age 81 - Noise11.com
Howard Hesseman as Dr Johnny Fever

Howard Hesseman as Dr Johnny Fever

Howard Hesseman (aka Dr Johnny Fever of WKRK In Cincinnati) Dies At Age 81

by Paul Cashmere on January 31, 2022

in News

Emmy Award winning actor Howard Hesseman, best known as his role as rock jock Dr Johnny Fever in the hit sitcom WKRP In Cincinnati, has died at the age of 81.

Hessemen earned two Emmy Awards for his Dr Johnny Fever character.

After WKRP Hessemen played Charlie Moore in Head of the Class. He was also in the last two seasons of One Day At A Time.

Hessemen’s movies include ‘Shampoo’, ‘This Is Spinal Tap’, ‘The Jerk’, Police Academy 2’ and ‘About Schmidt’. His last television appearance was as Mr Royce in two episodes for ‘Fresh Off The Boat’.

Hessemen died from complication from colon surgery in Los Angeles on 29 January.

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Television, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Television, Photo By Ian Laidlaw

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Peter Garrett of Midnight Oil at Mt Duneed - photo Noise11.com
Midnight Oil Reveal Guests Including Hoodoo Gurus, Goanna and Busby Marou

Midnight Oil’s Resist tour will feature some of Australia’s finest. Goanna will join the Oils at Mt Duneed, Hoodoo Gurus at Rutherglen, Busby Marou are lined up for Orange and Amyl & The Sniffers will open for the Oils in Melbourne.

11 hours ago
Meat Loaf - Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo
Australian Albums: Meat Loaf Bat Out Of Hell Returns To No 1

With the passing last Friday of the artist Meat Loaf, his debut album "Bat Out of Hell" leaps from the lower depths of chart-hell (#336) to retake the No.1 spot in Australia after 43 1/2 years.

2 days ago
Taj Mahal and Ry Cooder
Taj Mahal and Ry Cooder Perform The Songs of Sonny Terry and Brownie McGhee

Blues legends Taj Mahal and Ry Cooder have teamed back up together to perform the songs of Sonny Terry and Brownie McGhee.

3 days ago
Sister Janet Mead
Sister Janet Meade Has Died At Age 84

Australia’s singing nun Sister Janet Mead has died in Adelaide at age 84.

4 days ago
The Beatles rooftop performance Photo from Apple Records
The Beatles ‘Get Back’ Rooftop Performance To Be Released To Streaming Platforms

The Beatles' iconic rooftop show is set to land on streaming platforms.

4 days ago
Neil Young & Crazy Horse, The Plenary, Melbourne, 2013, Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Neil Young Disappears Off Spotify

Spotify has responded to Neil Young’s threat to withdraw from the streaming service his content down immediately.

4 days ago
Meat Loaf - Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo
Howard Stern Urges Meat Loaf’s Family To Speak Up For Vaccines

Howard Stern has called on Meat Loaf's family to advocate for Covid-19 vaccinations.

5 days ago