Howard Hesseman (aka Dr Johnny Fever of WKRK In Cincinnati) Dies At Age 81 - Noise11.com

Emmy Award winning actor Howard Hesseman, best known as his role as rock jock Dr Johnny Fever in the hit sitcom WKRP In Cincinnati, has died at the age of 81.

Hessemen earned two Emmy Awards for his Dr Johnny Fever character.

After WKRP Hessemen played Charlie Moore in Head of the Class. He was also in the last two seasons of One Day At A Time.

Hessemen’s movies include ‘Shampoo’, ‘This Is Spinal Tap’, ‘The Jerk’, Police Academy 2’ and ‘About Schmidt’. His last television appearance was as Mr Royce in two episodes for ‘Fresh Off The Boat’.

Hessemen died from complication from colon surgery in Los Angeles on 29 January.

