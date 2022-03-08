Howard Jones To Perform At Ukraine Fundraiser - Noise11.com

Howard Jones will treat fans to a “fresh take” on his hits at a special fundraiser for The British Red Cross DEC Ukraine Appeal.

Jones will play electric piano and be joined by guitarist Robin Boult and Nick Beggs on chapman stick, as well as special guest Steve Harley, for an intimate performance at PizzaExpress Live in Holborn, London on Thursday (10.03.22) evening, and will also treat the audience to the stories behind the songs and “fascinating recollections from his international touring career”.

As well as the music, guests will also be treated to a welcome drink and a three-course meal, plus a live auction featuring money-can’t-buy prizes presented by ‘Bargain Hunt’s Charles Hanson.

The lots include show tickets and Meet Greets with Romesh Ranganathan and Sara Pascoe; ‘The Masked Dancer’ tickets and signed merchandise; a masterclass experience with ‘MasterChef’s Mike Tomkins and a VIP night out in Dubai with DJ Charlie Sloth.

Some will be sold on the night, with the rest following online. The lots will be advertised via the brands’ social media channels, with new items revealed each day.

Steve Harley has urged people to get behind the event and the British Red Cross.

He said: “The Red Cross will be aiding thousands of desperate Ukrainians. They will be saving lives and feeding the hungry. We need to do everything in our power to support The Red Cross.”

PizzaExpress will be matching all donations raised up to £30,000. The money will be used to reach people in urgent need, including providing food, first aid, clean water, shelter support, warm clothing, hygiene parcels and medicines.

Ticket prices range from £100 to £1,000 depending on how much people want to donate and are available from www.pizzaexpresslive.com/whats-on/howard-jones-acoustic-trio-concert-for-ukraine

