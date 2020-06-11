 Human Nature To End Las Vegas Residency Due To COVID-19 - Noise11.com
Human Nature To End Las Vegas Residency Due To COVID-19

by Paul Cashmere on June 11, 2020

in News

Australia’s Human Nature have announced that their 11-year run in Las Vegas will close due to the impact of COVID-19.

Human Nature started in Vegas at the Imperial Palace Hotel and Casino in May 2009. For the past seven-years they have performed at the Sands Showroom at The Venetian Resort.

Human Nature performed the songs of Motown in residency in Las Vegas. Originally the show was titled ‘Smokey Robinson Presents: Human Nature’.

Starting 2005 Human Nature recorded a series of Motown cover albums ‘Reach Out: The Motown Record’ (2005), ‘Dancing In The Streets: the Songs of Motown II’ (no 1 Au, 2006), ‘Get Ready’ (no 2 Au, 2007), ‘A Symphony of Hits’ (no 10 Au, 2008), ‘Vegas: Songs from Sin City’ (no 21 Au, 2010).

On 11 May 2010, Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman declared the day Human Nature Day.

Here is the official statement from Human Nature:

ANNOUNCEMENT: It is with a heavy heart that we announce we will be ending our seven year residency in the Sands Showroom at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas amid the divergent market forces presented by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The residency has the prestige accomplishment of being the longest running headlining show at The Venetian Resort. This unforeseen period is now an opportunity to reassess the next steps for our show. We have always made our personal and professional decisions from the heart and, though this is a very difficult decision for us, we believe it is the right decision at this time given the challenges impacting live performances.

Though we are sad to be ending our Venetian residency, we look forward to doing what we do best – inspire, entertain and bring joy and love to our audiences through our music and live shows. Las Vegas has been our home for over a decade and though the world in the middle of massive change, we are excited about the future and are confident that we will all get through this together and embrace what will become our ‘new normal’ – whatever that may be right now. Ticket holders can receive refunds at the original point of purchase location.
Love HN

