Hunter & Collectors Return for Red Hot Summer Unfinished Business - Noise11.com

Mark Seymour of Hunters and Collectors at Red Hot Summer Bendigo photo by Noise11

Hunter & Collectors Return for Red Hot Summer Unfinished Business

by Paul Cashmere on October 10, 2021

The Hunters & Collectors Red Hot Summer dates have been rescheduled with their Unfinished Business starting back up in Sydney on 20 February.

When Hunters & Collectors first started lead singer Mark Seymour never imagined them as a major festival headliner act. “There was definitely a sense that we were different and had a different attitude,” Mark tells Noise11.com. “To be honest, I was like ‘piggy in the middle’. I was lead singer, I was head down, writing, singing, I really didn’t have a broad sense of what all of that meant. I remember watching the ‘True Colours (Split Enz) and the Skyhooks album (Living In the 70s) and thinking that is something we will never do. Not be we didn’t want it to happen. Its just that I never imaged that ever happening to Hunters & Collectors. That we would be that big. Oddly enough it worked out that way. We didn’t have major commercial success until nine or 10 years later, just playing and playing and playing and having moderate increases in record sales over a long time. That’s kind of how it worked out”.

Red Hot Summer with Hunters & Collectors has just begun when Covid interrupted the tour. “We are thrilled to be able to return to the stage in 2022 with this magnificent line-up and revisit many of the shows that were lost to COVID,” says promoter Duane McDonald. “We continue to be blown away by the support we have received from audiences. To everyone who has and continues to support us and the live music industry, you are the reason we do what we do and keep creating these memories. We can’t wait to see you in 2022.”

The tour also features guests James Reyne, The Living End, The Angels, Baby Animals, Killing Heidi and Boom Crash Opera.

Sunday 20th February 2022
Cockatoo Island, SYDNEY NSW

Saturday 26th February 2022
Mornington Racecourse, MORNINGTON VIC

Saturday 5th March 2022
Kiama Showgrounds, KIAMA NSW

Saturday 12th March 2022
Seppeltsfield, BAROSSA SA

Sunday 13th March 2022
Muwerang-Kent Reserve, VICTOR HARBOR SA

Saturday 19th March 2022
North Gardens, BALLARAT VIC

Saturday 26th March 2022
Gateway Lakes, WODONGA VIC

Saturday 2nd April 2022
Sandalford Estate, SWAN VALLEY WA

Sunday 10th April 2022
Bella Vista Farm, BAULKHAM HILLS NSW

Saturday 23rd April 2022
Broadwater Parklands, GOLD COAST QLD

Saturday 30th April 2022
Sandstone Point Hotel, BRIBIE ISLAND QLD

Sunday 1st May 2022
Noosa & District Sporting Club, NOOSA QLD

Saturday 14th May 2022
Cairns Showground, CAIRNS QLD

Get tickets at www.ticketmaster.com.au

For more information, please visit www.redhotsummertour.com.au

