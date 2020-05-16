Ian Anderson Clarifies Exaggerated Dan Rather Comment

Jethro Tull co-founder Ian Anderson says that news about his imminent departure are incorrect.

In a soon to be broadcast episode of The Big Interview with Dan Rather, Anderson tells Rather “I will take this moment to say I am suffering from an incurable lung disease with which I was diagnosed a couple of years back.”

The TV publicist focused on that comment making out that Anderson wasn’t long for this world.

Ian Anderson has had to issue a clarifying statement to explain what he meant by his original comment.

Anderson said, “Thanks for your concern but no worries about my diagnosed COPD and Asthma. I have had 14 months with no infections and no bronchitis so last year was the first since my 20s when I didn’t get sick at all. The conditions I have are early-stage and I plan to keep them that way.

“I really meant when talking to Dan Rather last September that my days as a singer were numbered rather than days to live! After all, I am 73 years old this August! But I should be OK for a few more years if COVID doesn’t get me first.

“I am at no more risk of catching the COVID virus than anyone else. Just that the results could be much worse than if I was 17 or even 27. If anything, I am less likely to catch it than many people as I have been practising very safe hygiene for years and social distancing is a way of life for me! I am well rehearsed in public spaces, restaurants, hotels etc. Only flying causes me concern. But I have all the best gels, sprays, masks and facial protection ready for if and when the time comes to embark into the real world professionally.

“A mild COPD or asthma are just things to live with for the millions around the world who suffer. But no impact at all on my daily life as long as I don’t catch a cold or flu virus and suffer the subsequent heavy bronchitis which, for me, historically follows since I was a young man. But on the upside I don’t suffer from Hemorrhoids or erectile disfunction. So, things are looking up, not down. (Puns fully intended.)”

Ian Anderson founded Jethro Tull the UK in 1967. The band’s debut album ‘This Was’ was released in 1968.

The fifth album, the continuous concept album ‘Thick As A Brick’ was the band’s first no 1 album.

Fun Fact: The earliest recorded Jethro Tull piece is their performance of ‘A Song For Jeffrey’ on The Rolling Stones Rock and Roll Circus. Tony Iommi, later of Black Sabbath, was the guitarist for the show. It is the only released recording of Iommi as a member of Jethro Tull.

