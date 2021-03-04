 Ian Brown Exits Festival Over Covid Passport Rule - Noise11.com
Ian Brown of The Stone Roses - image By Ros O'Gorman

Ian Brown of The Stone Roses. Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Ian Brown Exits Festival Over Covid Passport Rule

by Music-News.com on March 5, 2021

in News

Ian Brown has pulled out of a festival because he refuses to accept vaccination proof as a condition for entry.

The former Stone Roses frontman was due to headline the upcoming Neighbourhood Weekender festival in his hometown of Warrington, England on the first weekend of September, the three-day event’s rescheduled date, but he has withdrawn because he claims all attendees will need to prove they’ve been vaccinated against the coronavirus as a condition of entry.

Brown took to Twitter on Wednesday to confirm he would no longer be among the headliners, writing, “My Saturday night headline show at NHBD Weekender Festival will now not happen! I refuse to accept vaccination proof as condition of entry. Refunds are available!”

Organisers for the festival issued a statement on Twitter in which they stated they would “comply with the conditions outlined by the government through the local authority. No decisions will be taken by government until 21 June at the earliest.”

Brown, who has been vocal about his scepticism about Covid-19, the lockdown, and the vaccine on Twitter, has been replaced by Sit Down rockers James.

Other headliners include Gerry Cinnamon, Catfish And The Bottlemen, Sam Fender, and Shed Seven.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Michael Gudinski photo by Ros OGorman
Bruce Springsteen Dedicates ‘I’ll See You In My Dreams’ To Michael Gudinski

Bruce Springsteen has dedicated his song ‘I’ll See You In My Dreams’ to Mushroom Group boss Michael Gudinski, who passed away on Tuesday 2 March 2021 at age 68.

1 day ago
Mariah Carey Jupiters Gold Coast Show 2013: Photo Gerry Nicholls
Mariah Carey Estranged Brother Sues Over Memoir

Mariah Carey is facing another family legal dispute after her estranged brother filed suit over allegations made in her memoir.

2 days ago
Blondie Against All Odds
Blondie The Comic Book Is On The Way

Blondie’s first comic book ‘Blondie: Against The Odds’ is coming soon.

2 days ago
Tim Booth of James
James Have A New Album

James will release 'All The Colours of You', their follow-up to 2018's 'Living in Extraordinary Times' on June 4.

2 days ago
Jeff Buckley
Jeff Buckley Biopic On The Way

The Jeff Buckley biopic 'Everybody Here Wants You' will be co-produced by the late music legend's mother, Mary Guibert, and has been given the seal of approval of his estate.

2 days ago
Sting photo by Ros OGorman
Sting Releases Interactive Website for New Album

Sting will release his star-studded LP, which features his iconic collaborations with the likes of Mary J. Blige, Herbie Hancock, Eric Clapton, Annie Lennox, and Shaggy, on March 19.

3 days ago
My Friend The Chocolate Cake perform at the Recital Centre in Melbourne on 16 June 2017. Photo by Ros OGorman
David Bridie Awarded the 2021 Australian Antarctic Arts Fellowship

Musician David Bridie has been named as recipient of the 2021 Australian Antarctic Arts Fellowship along with photographer Keith Deverell.

3 days ago