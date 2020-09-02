Ian Mitchell Of Bay City Rollers Dead At Age 62

Ian Mitchell, a one-time member of Bay City Rollers, has died at age 62.

Mitchell had an extremely short innings with Bay City Rollers. After original member Alan Longmuir left the band in 1977 Mitchell was brought in. Ian, an Irishman, became the first non-Scottish member of Bay City Rollers.

With Mitchell Bay City Rollers recorded his only album ‘Dedication’ and had a hit with a cover of Dusty Springfield’s ‘I Only Want To Be Like You’.

Ian sang lead vocal on the title track.

The album also featured a cover of John Paul Young’s ‘Yesterdays Hero’, written by Vanda & Young.

Ian Mitchell was once named-checked on Friends.

Monica: Okay, I haven’t cleared the budget with my parents but tell me how this sounds for music. A string quartet for the processional, a jazz trio for cocktails, and the Bay City Rollers for dancing. Wait, that was for my 6th grade wedding.

Chandler: Well, you couldn’t get them anyway. I mean, Ian doesn’t play anymore, and Derek… Well, Derek is a name I shouldn’t know.

After the Bay City Rollers Mitchell moved to California and became a compueter programmer. He was also a motivational speaker.

In a statement at the Bay City Roller Facebook page it says, We are deeply saddened by the news of Ian Mitchell’s death. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Wendy, their family and friends. Rest In Peace, Ian.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments