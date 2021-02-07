Ice Cube and Joe Biden To Meet - Noise11.com

Rapper and actor Ice Cube has set up a meeting with President Joe Biden to discuss the new leader’s policies regarding Black people in America.

Ice Cube sparked controversy last year after meeting with Donald Trump to chat about diversity and inclusion issues following the summer’s Black Lives Matter protests, and now he’s planning to return to the White House for a summit with Biden.

In an interview with Ryan Cameron’s Uncensored radio show on MAJIC 107.9, Ice Cube revealed he wants to talk to the newly-elected President about his 2020 election topic, the Contract With Black America, and revealed the Biden administration reached out to him on Tuesday to arrange a sit down.

He disclosed a possible meeting could be in the works for sometime later this month.

“We haven’t talked yet,” he said. “We’re just starting to figure out when we can have this meeting and how we’re gonna have it. I believe it’ll go down sometime this month.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Reddit

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments