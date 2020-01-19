Icehouse and Confidence Man To Kick Off 2020 Season Of Zoo Twilights

The 2020 season of Melbourne’s Zoo Twilights will kick off this weekend with a performance from Confidence Man on Friday and two Icehouse shows this Saturday and Sunday.

Brisbane’s Confidence Man picked up the Dance/Electronica Album award at the AIR Awards of 2019.

Confidence Man will be supported by Wax’o Paradiso.

Icehouse hasn’t had an album since 1995. Expect an all-hit classic hits sets from the band.

Icehouse’s most recent show was 16 November in Brisbane:

Icehouse setlist 16 November 2019

Icehouse (from Icehouse, 1980)

Walls (from Icehouse, 1980)

Hey Little Girl (from Primitive Man, 1982)

Crazy (from Man if Colours, 1987)

Electric Blue (from Man if Colours, 1987)

Touch the Fire (from Great Southern Land, 1989)

Street Café (from Primitive Man, 1982)

Kingdom (from Man if Colours, 1987)

Man of Colours (from Man if Colours, 1987)

Don’t Believe Anymore (from Sidewalk, 1984)

Drum Solo

No Promises (from Measure for Measure, 1986)

Great Southern Land (from Primitive Man, 1982)

Can’t Help Myself (from Icehouse, 1980)

We Can Get Together (from Icehouse, 1980)

Encore:

Get It On (T-Rex cover)

Nothing Too Serious (from Man if Colours, 1987)

ZOO TWILIGHTS 2020

24 January – 7 March

Friday January 24 – Confidence Man, supported by Wax’o Paradiso

Saturday January 25 – ICEHOUSE, supported by Even

Sunday January 26 – ICEHOUSE, supported by Even

Friday January 31 – Toots & The Maytals, supported by Systa BB

Friday February 7 – Missy Higgins, supported by William Crighton

Saturday February 8 – Missy Higgins, supported by William Crighton

Sunday February 9 – Missy Higgins, supported by William Crighton

Friday February 14 – The Cat Empire, supported by Emily Wurramara

Saturday February 15 – The Cat Empire, supported by Emily Wurramara

Sunday February 16 – The Cat Empire, supported by Emily Wurramara

Friday February 21 – 10cc, supported by Russell Morris

Saturday February 22 – Methyl Ethel, supported by Hatchie

Friday February 28 – Julia Jacklin, supported by Weyes Blood

Saturday February 29 – Meg Mac, supported by Fergus James

Friday March 6 – Stereolab, supported by Mildlife

Saturday March 7 – Mavis Staples, supported by Emma Donovan & The Putbacks

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments