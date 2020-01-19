 Icehouse and Confidence Man To Kick Off 2020 Season Of Zoo Twilights - Noise11.com
Icehouse perform at A Day In The Gardens in the Royal Botanical Gardens Melbourne on Sunday 12 March 2017.

Icehouse perform at A Day In The Gardens in the Royal Botanical Gardens Melbourne on Sunday 12 March 2017 photo by Ros O'Gorman

Icehouse and Confidence Man To Kick Off 2020 Season Of Zoo Twilights

by Paul Cashmere on January 20, 2020

in News

The 2020 season of Melbourne’s Zoo Twilights will kick off this weekend with a performance from Confidence Man on Friday and two Icehouse shows this Saturday and Sunday.

Brisbane’s Confidence Man picked up the Dance/Electronica Album award at the AIR Awards of 2019.

Confidence Man will be supported by Wax’o Paradiso.

Icehouse hasn’t had an album since 1995. Expect an all-hit classic hits sets from the band.

Icehouse’s most recent show was 16 November in Brisbane:

Icehouse setlist 16 November 2019

Icehouse (from Icehouse, 1980)
Walls (from Icehouse, 1980)
Hey Little Girl (from Primitive Man, 1982)
Crazy (from Man if Colours, 1987)
Electric Blue (from Man if Colours, 1987)
Touch the Fire (from Great Southern Land, 1989)
Street Café (from Primitive Man, 1982)
Kingdom (from Man if Colours, 1987)
Man of Colours (from Man if Colours, 1987)
Don’t Believe Anymore (from Sidewalk, 1984)
Drum Solo
No Promises (from Measure for Measure, 1986)
Great Southern Land (from Primitive Man, 1982)
Can’t Help Myself (from Icehouse, 1980)
We Can Get Together (from Icehouse, 1980)

Encore:
Get It On (T-Rex cover)
Nothing Too Serious (from Man if Colours, 1987)

ZOO TWILIGHTS 2020

24 January – 7 March

Friday January 24 – Confidence Man, supported by Wax’o Paradiso
Saturday January 25 – ICEHOUSE, supported by Even
Sunday January 26 – ICEHOUSE, supported by Even
Friday January 31 – Toots & The Maytals, supported by Systa BB
Friday February 7 – Missy Higgins, supported by William Crighton
Saturday February 8 – Missy Higgins, supported by William Crighton
Sunday February 9 – Missy Higgins, supported by William Crighton
Friday February 14 – The Cat Empire, supported by Emily Wurramara
Saturday February 15 – The Cat Empire, supported by Emily Wurramara
Sunday February 16 – The Cat Empire, supported by Emily Wurramara
Friday February 21 – 10cc, supported by Russell Morris
Saturday February 22 – Methyl Ethel, supported by Hatchie
Friday February 28 – Julia Jacklin, supported by Weyes Blood
Saturday February 29 – Meg Mac, supported by Fergus James
Friday March 6 – Stereolab, supported by Mildlife
Saturday March 7 – Mavis Staples, supported by Emma Donovan & The Putbacks

