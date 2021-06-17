Icehouse Bendigo Show Cancelled Due To Victorian Government Restrictions - Noise11.com

The Icehouse show set for 24 June in Bendigo is the latest casualty of the Victorian Government’s ferocious restrictions to the entertainment industry.

Four weeks into the “7-day circuit breaker” following the latest Covid outbreak in Victoria, entertainment venues have continued to have their lifeline strangled while sporting and gambling venues have nowhere near the strict set of rules.

The Icehouse show in Bendigo is a sold-out event but current government rules mean that only 50% capacity will be allowed next Thursday, just hours before potentially a new set of rules will kick in.

Entertainment venues cannot rely on last minute changes by Government so the businesses are slaughtered by government bureaucracy, all at a time where Jobkeeper benefits have been scrapped.

At federal level the government expects business as usual but at a state and federal level there is no support for Entertainment, despite the economic value live music businesses create for their communities.

The flow-on effect from live events benefits transport, tourism and hospitality industries and puts good coin into the local, state and federal economy. Government are quick to call on the music industry for benefits for other effected businesses and then slap the music industry back down at its most vulnerable.

Icehouse has an entourage of 24 people, all of them casuals, who are now without an income next week due to these current restrictions. Then there are the workers at the theatre, the promoter and his staff who also have their income ripped out from right under them with next to no notice.

The following announcement has been made by Bendigo’s Ulumbarra Theatre:

PERFORMANCE CANCELLED, TICKETHOLDERS WILL BE CONTACTED

It is with great regret that ICEHOUSE announces that, due to Victoria’s current Covid-19 restrictions on gatherings, the performance at Bendigo’s Ulumbarra Theatre, scheduled for next Thursday June 24th will have to be cancelled. The most recent announcements from the Victorian Government severely limit the number of patrons who can attend a venue and these mean that it isn’t possible for the previously Sold Out event to take place. As ICEHOUSE has no touring plans at present where another date could be set, the band and promoter, Regional Touring, reluctantly agreed today to cancel the performance and refund ticketholders. Everyone involved is saddened by having to do so and apologise for any inconvenience caused to the band’s fans and supporters as well as the technical and other staff who are affected. ICEHOUSE looks forward to a time when the band can get back to perform in Bendigo.

