 Icehouse Cover Up With Bowie and Sex Pistols at Melbourne Zoo Twilights - Noise11.com
Icehouse at Zoo Twilights 26 January 2020 photo by Serge Thomann

Icehouse at Zoo Twilights 26 January 2020 photo by Serge Thomann

Icehouse Cover Up With Bowie and Sex Pistols at Melbourne Zoo Twilights

by Paul Cashmere on January 27, 2020

in News

The newest song Icehouse performed at their Melbourne Zoo Twilights show on Sunday night was 30 years old. There were even Bowie and Sex Pistols covers.

Since Iva Davies reactivated Icehouse 11 years new music has not been a priority. The last Icehouse album ‘The Berlin Tapes’ was a covers album released in 1995. The last album of new Icehouse music was ‘Big Wheel’ in 1993. The newest song Icehouse performed live at his two Melbourne Zoo Twilight shows was ‘Miss Divine’ from 1990. The night before, the Icehouse era tapped out with the 1987 ‘Man of Colours’ album.

Icehouse live is very much a nostalgia show. I guess that is what people buy tickets for. The logic is the complete opposite to Cold Chisel, who continue to show their current relevance with new music whenever they go on the road.

In Icehouse’s favour, the songs are classics.

The show opens with the theme song ‘Icehouse’. Originally ‘Icehouse’ was the title track from the debut album of what was originally known as the band Flowers. A legal matter with the name Flowers meant they could not be known by that name overseas, so they simple swapped the album band for the band name and the band name ‘Flowers’ became the title of debut album. (And not one dollar spent on a new graphic design … brilliant).

Icehouse owned the 80s. They became one of Australia’s biggest international exports, even gracing the US Top 40 with ‘Crazy’ in 1987.

In the encore, both Bowie ‘The Jean Genie’ and The Sex Pistols ‘Pretty Vacant’ were covered.

The set was shaken up because of the absence of Michael Paynter. The usual ‘Man of Colours’, sung by Michael, was laid off for the evening with ‘Dusty Pages’ and ‘Miss Divine’ popping up for the Sunday show.

Icehouse also features Iva’s son Evan on guitar and the occasional acoustic interlude to create a different feel.

Icehouse setlist 26 January 2020, Melbourne Zoo Twilights

Icehouse (from Icehouse, 1980)
Mr Big (from Measure for Measure, 1986)
Hey Little Girl (from Primitive Man, 1982)
Electric Blue (from Man of Colours, 1987)
Love in Motion (single, 1981)
Fatman (from Icehouse, 1980)
Street Café (from Primitive Man, 1982)
Dusty Pages (from Sidewalk, 1984)
Miss Divine (from Code Blue, 1990)
Don’t Believe Anymore (from Sidewalk, 1984)
No Promises (from Measure for Measure, 1986)
Crazy (from Man of Colours, 1987)
Great Southern Land (from Primitive Man, 1982)
Can’t Help Myself (from Icehouse, 1980)
We Can Get Together (from Icehouse, 1980)

Encore:
Pretty Vacant (Sex Pistols cover)
The Jean Genie (David Bowie cover)
Nothing Too Serious (from Man of Colours, 1987)

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie Is Exhibition. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 David Bowie A Reality Tour Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie A Reality Tour Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie A Reality Tour Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie A Reality Tour Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie A Reality Tour Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie A Reality Tour Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman David Bowie A Reality Tour Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Evan and Iva Davies Icehouse photo by Serge Thomann
Iva Davies Son Evan Joins Icehouse At Royal Melbourne Zoo

Iva Davies son Evan was a surprise addition to the Icehouse line-up at Royal Melbourne Zoo on Saturday night.

1 day ago
James Taylor American Standard
James Taylor To Release American Standard Album

James Taylor’s 19th studio album is a collection of 14 American standards titled ‘American Standard’.

2 days ago
Eminem Music To Be Murdered By
Australian Charts: No Surprise Eminem’s Surprise Album Debuts At No 1

The eleventh studio album for Eminem called "Music to Be Murdered by" was a surprise release last Friday and this week it claims the No.1 spot on the ARIA Albums Chart, becoming his eleventh chart-topping album here (9 studios, 1 soundtrack and 1 best of).

2 days ago
Gordon Lightfoot
Gordon Lightfoot To Release His First Album In 16 Years

81-year old Canadian music legend Gordon Lightfoot will release ‘Solo’, his first album in 16 years in March.

2 days ago
Archie Roach: Photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Archie Roach Named Victoria’s Australian of the Year

Australian music legend Archie Roach has been named Victoria’s Australian of the Year.

2 days ago
Eminem Music To Be Murdered By
UK Charts: Eminem Scores UK Chart Double

Eminem has scored a UK chart double, topping both the Official Albums and Official Singles Charts.

2 days ago
NeilYoung at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl by Ros O'Gorman
Neil Young Has Become A US Citizen

Neil Young has finally been granted US citizenship.

3 days ago