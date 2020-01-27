Icehouse Cover Up With Bowie and Sex Pistols at Melbourne Zoo Twilights

The newest song Icehouse performed at their Melbourne Zoo Twilights show on Sunday night was 30 years old. There were even Bowie and Sex Pistols covers.

Since Iva Davies reactivated Icehouse 11 years new music has not been a priority. The last Icehouse album ‘The Berlin Tapes’ was a covers album released in 1995. The last album of new Icehouse music was ‘Big Wheel’ in 1993. The newest song Icehouse performed live at his two Melbourne Zoo Twilight shows was ‘Miss Divine’ from 1990. The night before, the Icehouse era tapped out with the 1987 ‘Man of Colours’ album.

Icehouse live is very much a nostalgia show. I guess that is what people buy tickets for. The logic is the complete opposite to Cold Chisel, who continue to show their current relevance with new music whenever they go on the road.

In Icehouse’s favour, the songs are classics.

The show opens with the theme song ‘Icehouse’. Originally ‘Icehouse’ was the title track from the debut album of what was originally known as the band Flowers. A legal matter with the name Flowers meant they could not be known by that name overseas, so they simple swapped the album band for the band name and the band name ‘Flowers’ became the title of debut album. (And not one dollar spent on a new graphic design … brilliant).

Icehouse owned the 80s. They became one of Australia’s biggest international exports, even gracing the US Top 40 with ‘Crazy’ in 1987.

In the encore, both Bowie ‘The Jean Genie’ and The Sex Pistols ‘Pretty Vacant’ were covered.

The set was shaken up because of the absence of Michael Paynter. The usual ‘Man of Colours’, sung by Michael, was laid off for the evening with ‘Dusty Pages’ and ‘Miss Divine’ popping up for the Sunday show.

Icehouse also features Iva’s son Evan on guitar and the occasional acoustic interlude to create a different feel.

Icehouse setlist 26 January 2020, Melbourne Zoo Twilights

Icehouse (from Icehouse, 1980)

Mr Big (from Measure for Measure, 1986)

Hey Little Girl (from Primitive Man, 1982)

Electric Blue (from Man of Colours, 1987)

Love in Motion (single, 1981)

Fatman (from Icehouse, 1980)

Street Café (from Primitive Man, 1982)

Dusty Pages (from Sidewalk, 1984)

Miss Divine (from Code Blue, 1990)

Don’t Believe Anymore (from Sidewalk, 1984)

No Promises (from Measure for Measure, 1986)

Crazy (from Man of Colours, 1987)

Great Southern Land (from Primitive Man, 1982)

Can’t Help Myself (from Icehouse, 1980)

We Can Get Together (from Icehouse, 1980)

Encore:

Pretty Vacant (Sex Pistols cover)

The Jean Genie (David Bowie cover)

Nothing Too Serious (from Man of Colours, 1987)

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments