Idris Elba Has Collaborated With Megan The Stallion - Noise11.com

Idris Elba has let slip that he’s teamed up with Megan the Stallion and Davido on an upcoming “banger”.

Speaking to MistaJam on CapitalFM‘s ‘The All-New Capital Weekender’ show, he spilled: “I’m doing more music, Jam you know what it’s like, I’m trying to stay with it when we’re not gigging now. So I’ve got some really cool music coming, been working with Franky Wah on a tune I’m looking forward to droppin’. I’ve got a bit of a banger, I don’t want to say too much but me, Megan Thee Stallion and Davido that’s coming. Shout out to the fanatics.”

Idris has previously teamed up with the likes of grime star Wiley, Sean Paul and MC Kah-Lo on tracks.

Meanwhile, Idris previously revealed he would love to perform with pop megastar Taylor Swift.

He starred alongside the ‘Love Story’ hitmaker in 2019’s ‘Cats’ and later said he’d love to join the Grammy-winner on stage in the future.

The London-born star said: “I’ve known Taylor a few years. People see the album sales, the awards. What they don’t see is the hard work.

“She is an incredibly hard-working person, she isn’t resting on her achievements. To perform live with her would be fun and hopefully we can make that happen.”

Tom Hooper’s musical adaptation of ‘Cats’ also starred the likes of Dame Judi Dench, Jason Derulo and Rebel Wilson – and Idris admitted he relished the experience of working with the A-list cast.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments