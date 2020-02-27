 If You Thought Black Sabbath Were The Real Spinal Tap Wait Until You Hear Jazz Sabbath - Noise11.com
Jazz Sabbath

If You Thought Black Sabbath Were The Real Spinal Tap Wait Until You Hear Jazz Sabbath

by Paul Cashmere on February 27, 2020

in News

Black Sabbath fans are about to hear the band Jazzed beyond belief with a bit of fun titled Jazz Sabbath.

The spoof band is the work of Adam Wakeman, Rick’s son and keyboard player for Ozzy Osbourne. Yes fold, the frivolity of Jazz Sabbath has been approved by the master.

The Jazz Sabbath rhetoric is set around 1968. A debut album was recorded but not released following the heart attack of founding member and keyboard player Milton Keanes, the album was shelved and then Ozzy and friends came along, stole all the songs and turned them into heavy metal anthems.

Watch the doco:

Jazz Sabbath will be released on 10 April 2020. The tracklisting is Tracklist: Fairies Wear Boots / Evil Woman / Rat Salad / Iron Man / Hand Of Doom / Changes / Children Of The Grave.

Meanwhile Ozzy’s album was out last week and it is (as Larry David would say) pretty, pretty, pretty, pretty good.

