Iggy Pop Cockatoo Biggy Pop Is Now Patron of Byron Bay Wildlife Hospital

Iggy Pop’s Australian pet, which he adopted 12 years ago, has been given the role by the animal medical facility in New South Wales and explained that he accepted the appointment because of how devastated he was by the Australian bushfires earlier this year, which saw 180 million birds and three billion native animals in Australia, including kangaroos, die in the widespread blazes.

The Instagram-famous bird – who has more than 80,000 followers on the social media app – said: “I’m a bird, and a real wild one, and I have many cockatoo cousins in Australia.

“I was so distressed to hear that 180million birds died in the catastrophic bushfire crisis that killed over 3billion native animals in Australia.

“Being Byron Bay Wildlife Hospital’s founding patron means I can connect with and support my friends and relatives in the magical land of Oz.

“My dad Iggy has visited Australia many times including to perform twice at Byron Bay Bluesfest. He told me it’s a really cool place where people care for nature and love music, dancing, art and creativity. It sounds like my kind of place.”

In a video announcement, Iggy said: “About 12 years ago, a roadside vendor in a remote part of Florida stuffed Biggy, who was very young, into a tiny cafe alongside some chickens, by the side of the road.

“He seemed [to] be in peril of a bad future. So we decided to take care of him, responsibly. And we have. He gets, and gives a lot of love.”

Dr. Stephen Van Mil, the founder of Byron Bay Wildlife Hospital, added: “When we heard that Iggy cares as much about wildlife as we do, it made perfect sense for Biggy Pop to be our founding Patron.

“We are over the moon and truly honoured that he’s the bird to help us spread the word.”

