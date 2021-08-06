Iggy Pop Joins Máneskin for ‘I Wanna Be Your Slave’ - Noise11.com

Iggy Pop has teamed up with Italy’s Máneskin for ‘I Wanna Be Your Slave’.

Máneskin formed in Rome in 2016. They finished second on the X Factor 2017 series and then won Eurovision this year.

‘I Wanna Be Your Slave’ was initially on Máneskin’s second album ‘Teatro d’ira Vol 1’.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments