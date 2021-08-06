Iggy Pop Joins Máneskin for ‘I Wanna Be Your Slave’ - Noise11.com

Iggy Pop has teamed up with Italy’s Máneskin for ‘I Wanna Be Your Slave’.
Máneskin formed in Rome in 2016. They finished second on the X Factor 2017 series and then won Eurovision this year.
‘I Wanna Be Your Slave’ was initially on Máneskin’s second album ‘Teatro d’ira Vol 1’.
Keep an eye on this.
Soon @IggyPop pic.twitter.com/EdIFN5K4dR
— ManeskinOfficial (@thisismaneskin) August 2, 2021
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook