 In Memoriam 2020: The Names We Lost in Music and the Arts - Noise11.com
Helen Reddy Melbourne 2nd April 2014. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Helen Reddy Melbourne 2nd April 2014. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

In Memoriam 2020: The Names We Lost in Music and the Arts

by Paul Cashmere on December 30, 2020

in News,Noise Pro

The artists we lost on 2020. Noise11.com In Memoriam

R.I.P. Neil Peart of Rush 1952-2020

 

Monty Python’s Terry Jones Has Passed Away At Age 77

Ivan Kral of Patti Smith Band Dies Aged 71

Andy Gill of Gang Of Four Passes Away Aged 64

R.I.P. Buddy Cage of New Riders of the Purple Sage At Age 73

Ladysmith Black Mambazo Founder Joseph Shabalala Dies Aged 78

David Roback of Mazzy Star Dies Aged 61

Australian Jazz Legend Don Burrows Passes Away At Age 92

American Producer Keith Olsen Has Died

Kenny Rogers Dies At Age 81

GTK Producer Bernie Cannon Has Passed Away

‘Dueling Banjos’ Eric Weissberg Dies At Age 80

 

African Jazz Great Manu Dibango Dies From Covid-19

R.E.M., King Crimson, Nine Inch Nails Drummer Bill Rieflin Dies Aged 59

Danny Mihm of The Flamin’ Groovies Dies After Stroke

Former Magic Dirt Guitarist Dave Thomas Dies Aged 56

 

I Love Rock and Roll Songwriter Alan Merrill Dies From Covid-19

Country Star Joe Diffie Dies After Contracting COVID-19

Fountains of Wayne’s Adam Schlesinger Dies Aged 52 From COVID-19

Jazz Great Ellis Marsalis Dies Of COVID-19

Bill Withers Passes Away At Age 81

John Prine Dies Aged 73 From COVID-19

Moving Pictures Drummer Paul Freeland Has Passed Away

David Greenfield of The Strangers Dies From COVID-19 At Age 71

60’s Pop Star Millie Dies At Age 73

 

Florian Schneider of Kraftwerk Dies Aged 73

Former Bad Company Singer Brian Howe Passes Away At Age 66

Little Richard Passes On At Age 87

Comedy Legend Jerry Stiller Dies At Age 92

Phil May of The Pretty Things Has Passed Away At Age 75

Bob Dylan Band Member Bucky Baxter Dies Aged 65

Early Misfits Drummer Joey Image Dead At 63

Rest In Peace Australian Music Manager David Woodward

Steve Priest of The Sweet Dead at 72

Sting Pays Tribute To His Tour Manager Billy Francis

Bonnie Pointer of The Pointer Sisters Dies Aged 69

28-year old Korean popstar Kim Jeong-hwan (aka Yohan) (요한)

R.I.P. Dame Vera Lynn at Age 103

New Zealand Musician Aaron Tokona of Weta Dies Aged 45

American Filmmaker Joel Schumacher Dead At 80

Australian Theatre Star Michael Falzon Has Died Aged 48

Mick Jagger Pays Tribute To Steve Bing

R.I.P. Benny Mardones At Age 73

Hollywood Legend Carl Reiner Dead at 98

Legendary Drummer Joe Porcaro Dies Aged 90

Kelly Preston Dies At Age 57

Glee Star Naya Rivera Confirmed Dead at 33

Elvis Presley’s Grandson Benjamin Keough’s Death Ruled Suicide

Jimmy Walker of The Knickerbockers Dies

Fleetwood Mac Co-Founder Peter Green Dies Aged 73

Primal Scream Backing Singing Denise Johnson Dies At Age 56

Malik B of The Roots Dies Aged 47

Miss Mercy of The GTOs Dies Aged 71

Molly Hatchet Guitarist Steve Holland Guitarist Has Died

60s Pop Star Wayne Fontana Dies At Aged 74

Mi-Sex Bass Player Don Martin Passes Away Following Cancer Battle

Trini Lopez Dies From Coronavirus At Age 83

Widespread Panic Drummer Todd Nance Dead At 57

 

Australian Music Industry Legend Ron Tudor Dies Aged 96

Quiet Riot Drummer Frankie Banali Dies Aged 68

BREAKING NEWS: Justin Townes Earle Has Died Aged 38

Australian Singer Songwriter Mick Hart Has Passed Away

Riley Gale of Power Trip Dead At 34

Mike Noga of The Drones Has Died Aged 43

DJ Erick Morillo aka Reel To Real Dead at 49

Ian Mitchell Of Bay City Rollers Dead At Age 62

 

Australian Bass Player Tim Partridge Has Passed Away

Kool & The Gang Co-Founder Ronald ‘Khalis’ Bell Dies Aged 68

Dame Diana Rigg Dies At Age 82

Toots Hibbert of Toots and the Maytals Dies At Age 77

Original Skyhooks Guitarist Peter Starkie Has Died Aged 72

Uriah Heep/Ozzy Osbourne Drummer Lee Kerslake Dies Aged 73

Roy Head Dies Aged 79

Tommy DeVito of The Four Seasons Dies From Coronavirus At Age 92

 

Max Merritt Dies at Age 79

Helen Reddy Has Died Aged 78

Mac Davis Dies At Age 78

R.I.P. Lisa Schouw of Girl Overboard

 

BREAKING NEWS: R.I.P. Eddie Van Halen At 65

R.I.P. Johnny Nash at 80

Conchata Ferrell aka Berta from Two and a Half Men Dies Aged 77

King Crimson Bass Player Gordon Haskell Dies Aged 74

Spencer Davis Dies At Age 81

Tony Lewis of The Outfield Dies Aged 62

R.I.P. Jerry Jeff Walker Dies Aged 78

R.I.P. Billy Joe Shaver at 81

 

Connery, Sean Connery Dies At Aged 90

R.I.P. Ronnie Peel aka Rockwell T James

Midnight Oil Bass Player Bones Hillman Dies Aged 62

 

Jac Kreemers, The Original Drummer for Madder Lake, Has Died

DJ Erick Morillo Cause of Death Confirmed

EDM Producer i_o Dead At Age 30

R.I.P. Dan Morrison of Area-7

 

Bluesman Joseph ‘Mojo’ Morganfield, Son of Muddy Waters, Dies At Age 56

 

Country Legend Charley Pride Dies From Covid At 86

Chad Stuart and Chad & Jeremy Dies At Age 79

Roxette Drummer Pelle Alsing Dies At 60

Country Star K.T. Oslin Dies Aged 79 After Covid Diagnosis

Leslie West of Mountain Dead at 75

John ‘Ecstacy’ Fletcher of Whodini Dead at 56

 

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts