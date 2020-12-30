In Memoriam 2020: The Names We Lost in Music and the Arts - Noise11.com

The artists we lost on 2020. Noise11.com In Memoriam
R.I.P. Neil Peart of Rush 1952-2020
Monty Python’s Terry Jones Has Passed Away At Age 77
Ivan Kral of Patti Smith Band Dies Aged 71
Andy Gill of Gang Of Four Passes Away Aged 64
R.I.P. Buddy Cage of New Riders of the Purple Sage At Age 73
Ladysmith Black Mambazo Founder Joseph Shabalala Dies Aged 78
David Roback of Mazzy Star Dies Aged 61
Australian Jazz Legend Don Burrows Passes Away At Age 92
American Producer Keith Olsen Has Died
Kenny Rogers Dies At Age 81
GTK Producer Bernie Cannon Has Passed Away
‘Dueling Banjos’ Eric Weissberg Dies At Age 80
African Jazz Great Manu Dibango Dies From Covid-19
R.E.M., King Crimson, Nine Inch Nails Drummer Bill Rieflin Dies Aged 59
Danny Mihm of The Flamin’ Groovies Dies After Stroke
Former Magic Dirt Guitarist Dave Thomas Dies Aged 56
I Love Rock and Roll Songwriter Alan Merrill Dies From Covid-19
Country Star Joe Diffie Dies After Contracting COVID-19
Fountains of Wayne’s Adam Schlesinger Dies Aged 52 From COVID-19
Jazz Great Ellis Marsalis Dies Of COVID-19
Bill Withers Passes Away At Age 81
John Prine Dies Aged 73 From COVID-19
Moving Pictures Drummer Paul Freeland Has Passed Away
David Greenfield of The Strangers Dies From COVID-19 At Age 71
60’s Pop Star Millie Dies At Age 73
Florian Schneider of Kraftwerk Dies Aged 73
Former Bad Company Singer Brian Howe Passes Away At Age 66
Little Richard Passes On At Age 87
Comedy Legend Jerry Stiller Dies At Age 92
Phil May of The Pretty Things Has Passed Away At Age 75
Bob Dylan Band Member Bucky Baxter Dies Aged 65
Early Misfits Drummer Joey Image Dead At 63
Rest In Peace Australian Music Manager David Woodward
Steve Priest of The Sweet Dead at 72
Sting Pays Tribute To His Tour Manager Billy Francis
Bonnie Pointer of The Pointer Sisters Dies Aged 69
28-year old Korean popstar Kim Jeong-hwan (aka Yohan) (요한)
R.I.P. Dame Vera Lynn at Age 103
New Zealand Musician Aaron Tokona of Weta Dies Aged 45
American Filmmaker Joel Schumacher Dead At 80
Australian Theatre Star Michael Falzon Has Died Aged 48
Mick Jagger Pays Tribute To Steve Bing
R.I.P. Benny Mardones At Age 73
Hollywood Legend Carl Reiner Dead at 98
Legendary Drummer Joe Porcaro Dies Aged 90
Kelly Preston Dies At Age 57
Glee Star Naya Rivera Confirmed Dead at 33
Elvis Presley’s Grandson Benjamin Keough’s Death Ruled Suicide
Jimmy Walker of The Knickerbockers Dies
Fleetwood Mac Co-Founder Peter Green Dies Aged 73
Primal Scream Backing Singing Denise Johnson Dies At Age 56
Malik B of The Roots Dies Aged 47
Miss Mercy of The GTOs Dies Aged 71
Molly Hatchet Guitarist Steve Holland Guitarist Has Died
60s Pop Star Wayne Fontana Dies At Aged 74
Mi-Sex Bass Player Don Martin Passes Away Following Cancer Battle
Trini Lopez Dies From Coronavirus At Age 83
Widespread Panic Drummer Todd Nance Dead At 57
Australian Music Industry Legend Ron Tudor Dies Aged 96
Quiet Riot Drummer Frankie Banali Dies Aged 68
BREAKING NEWS: Justin Townes Earle Has Died Aged 38
Australian Singer Songwriter Mick Hart Has Passed Away
Riley Gale of Power Trip Dead At 34
Mike Noga of The Drones Has Died Aged 43
DJ Erick Morillo aka Reel To Real Dead at 49
Ian Mitchell Of Bay City Rollers Dead At Age 62
Australian Bass Player Tim Partridge Has Passed Away
Kool & The Gang Co-Founder Ronald ‘Khalis’ Bell Dies Aged 68
Dame Diana Rigg Dies At Age 82
Toots Hibbert of Toots and the Maytals Dies At Age 77
Original Skyhooks Guitarist Peter Starkie Has Died Aged 72
Uriah Heep/Ozzy Osbourne Drummer Lee Kerslake Dies Aged 73
Roy Head Dies Aged 79
Tommy DeVito of The Four Seasons Dies From Coronavirus At Age 92
Max Merritt Dies at Age 79
Helen Reddy Has Died Aged 78
Mac Davis Dies At Age 78
R.I.P. Lisa Schouw of Girl Overboard
BREAKING NEWS: R.I.P. Eddie Van Halen At 65
R.I.P. Johnny Nash at 80
Conchata Ferrell aka Berta from Two and a Half Men Dies Aged 77
King Crimson Bass Player Gordon Haskell Dies Aged 74
Spencer Davis Dies At Age 81
Tony Lewis of The Outfield Dies Aged 62
R.I.P. Jerry Jeff Walker Dies Aged 78
R.I.P. Billy Joe Shaver at 81
Connery, Sean Connery Dies At Aged 90
R.I.P. Ronnie Peel aka Rockwell T James
Midnight Oil Bass Player Bones Hillman Dies Aged 62
Jac Kreemers, The Original Drummer for Madder Lake, Has Died
DJ Erick Morillo Cause of Death Confirmed
EDM Producer i_o Dead At Age 30
R.I.P. Dan Morrison of Area-7
Bluesman Joseph ‘Mojo’ Morganfield, Son of Muddy Waters, Dies At Age 56
Country Legend Charley Pride Dies From Covid At 86
Chad Stuart and Chad & Jeremy Dies At Age 79
Roxette Drummer Pelle Alsing Dies At 60
Country Star K.T. Oslin Dies Aged 79 After Covid Diagnosis
Leslie West of Mountain Dead at 75
John ‘Ecstacy’ Fletcher of Whodini Dead at 56
