India.Arie Exits Spotify Over Joe Rogan Ongoing Racist Slurs - Noise11.com

India.Arie Exits Spotify Over Joe Rogan Ongoing Racist Slurs

by Paul Cashmere on February 7, 2022

India.Arie is the latest artists to exit Spotify noting Joe Rogan’s ongoing racist slur with continued use of the N word over more than a decade.

In a statement India.Arie said “I believe in freedom of speech. However, I find Joe Rogan problematic for reasons other than the Covid interviews.

“For me its also about his language around race.

‘What I am talking about is respect – who gets it and who doesn’t.”

Spotify has removed over 70 Rogan podcasts with use of the word has Rogan is unrepented, saying that he was being taken out of context. He issued what was no more than an “unapology”. “There is a video that is out that is a compilation of me saying the N word. It is a video of clips taken out of context of me over 12 years of conversations on my podcast. Its all smooshed together and it looks fucking horrible”.

Watch the India.Arie statement on Instagram.

