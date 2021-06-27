 Inertia Music Co-founder Justin Cosby Dies At Age 50 - Noise11.com
Justin Cosby

Inertia Music Co-founder Justin Cosby Dies At Age 50

by Paul Cashmere on June 27, 2021

in News,Noise Pro

Australian music exec Justin Cosby, co-founder of Inertia, has died at the age of 50.

A statement at PIAS Australia announced:

It is with profound sorrow that we announce Justin Cosby, loving partner, dedicated friend, inquisitive music lover, co-founder of Inertia Music and Director of A&R, passed away Friday. He was 50 years old.

In 2000, Justin and best friend Ashley Sellers founded Inertia Music in a living room. Since those humble beginnings, the company grew to be one of the most well-respected record labels and distributors in Australia.

His inexhaustible, enduring love of music and the relationships he invested in, personal and professional, will be his legacy.
Vale Justin Cosby.

Inertia Music / [PIAS] Australia ask that you respect his family’s privacy at this time.

Justin started Inertia Music in Sydney in 2000. The company grew to be one of Australia’s most unique and diverse music operations expanding into touring with Handsome Tours, publishing with GaGa Music and events with Fairgrounds Festival.

Inertia Music artists include Sia, Bjork, Eels, Hockey Dad, Kav Temperley, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Martha Wainwright, Moby, Neil Finn, Pink Martini and Sampa The Great.

Tagged as:

