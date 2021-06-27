Inertia Music Co-founder Justin Cosby Dies At Age 50 - Noise11.com

Australian music exec Justin Cosby, co-founder of Inertia, has died at the age of 50.

A statement at PIAS Australia announced:

It is with profound sorrow that we announce Justin Cosby, loving partner, dedicated friend, inquisitive music lover, co-founder of Inertia Music and Director of A&R, passed away Friday. He was 50 years old.

In 2000, Justin and best friend Ashley Sellers founded Inertia Music in a living room. Since those humble beginnings, the company grew to be one of the most well-respected record labels and distributors in Australia.

His inexhaustible, enduring love of music and the relationships he invested in, personal and professional, will be his legacy.

Vale Justin Cosby.

Inertia Music / [PIAS] Australia ask that you respect his family’s privacy at this time.