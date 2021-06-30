Inside Metallica’s Remastered The Black Album - Noise11.com

The Metallica ‘Black Album’ deluxe box set is going to contain 14CDs, six DVDs and six live LPs.

The Black Album has been remastered by Bob Ludwig at Gateway Mastering. The deluxe edition will retail at $239.98 in the USA but it looks like Australia will only be served the 3 CD Expanded edition at $69.99 retail.

Playing time for the deluxe box will be around 24 hours. It also comes with a lyric Folder, Three Lithos, Lanyard, Tour Laminates, Three Guitar Picks & a 120-page book filled with never before seen photos and stories from those who were there.

The Metallica website has all the options. The release date is 10 September 2021.

LP 1 / SIDE ONE – METALLICA (REMASTERED)

1. Enter Sandman

2. Sad But True

3. Holier Than Thou

LP 1 / SIDE TWO – METALLICA (REMASTERED)

1. The Unforgiven

2. Wherever I May Roam

3. Don’t Tread on Me

LP 2 / SIDE THREE – METALLICA (REMASTERED)

1. Through the Never

2. Nothing Else Matters

3. Of Wolf and Man

LP 2 / SIDE FOUR – METALLICA (REMASTERED)

1. The God That Failed

2. My Friend of Misery

3. The Struggle Within

LP 3 / SIDE ONE – “SAD BUT TRUE” PICTURE DISC – 45RPM

1. Sad But True

2. Nothing Else Matters (Elevator Version)

LP 3 / SIDE TWO – “SAD BUT TRUE” PICTURE DISC – 45RPM

1. Creeping Death (Live)

2. Sad But True (Demo)

LP 4 / SIDE ONE – LIVE AT WEMBLEY STADIUM, LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 20TH, 1992 – 45RPM

1. Enter Sandman

LP 4 / SIDE TWO – LIVE AT WEMBLEY STADIUM, LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 20TH, 1992 – 45RPM

1. Sad But True

2. Nothing Else Matters

LP 5 / SIDE ONE – LIVE AT TUSHINO AIRFIELD, MOSCOW, RUSSIA – SEPTEMBER 28TH, 1991

1. The Ecstasy of Gold

2. Enter Sandman (Live at Tushino Airfield, Moscow, Russia – September 28th, 1991)

3. Creeping Death (Live at Tushino Airfield, Moscow, Russia – September 28th, 1991)

4. Harvester of Sorrow (Live at Tushino Airfield, Moscow, Russia – September 28th, 1991)

LP 5 / SIDE TWO – LIVE AT TUSHINO AIRFIELD, MOSCOW, RUSSIA – SEPTEMBER 28TH, 1991

1. Fade to Black (Live at Tushino Airfield, Moscow, Russia – September 28th, 1991)

2. Sad But True (Live at Tushino Airfield, Moscow, Russia – September 28th, 1991)

3. Master of Puppets (Live at Tushino Airfield, Moscow, Russia – September 28th, 1991)

LP 5 / SIDE THREE – LIVE AT TUSHINO AIRFIELD, MOSCOW, RUSSIA – SEPTEMBER 28TH, 1991

1. Seek & Destroy (Live at Tushino Airfield, Moscow, Russia – September 28th, 1991)

2. For Whom the Bell Tolls (Live at Tushino Airfield, Moscow, Russia – September 28th, 1991)

3. One (Live at Tushino Airfield, Moscow, Russia – September 28th, 1991)

LP 5 / SIDE FOUR – LIVE AT TUSHINO AIRFIELD, MOSCOW, RUSSIA – SEPTEMBER 28TH, 1991

1. Whiplash (Live at Tushino Airfield, Moscow, Russia – September 28th, 1991)

2. Encore Jam (Live at Tushino Airfield, Moscow, Russia – September 28th, 1991)

3. Last Caress (Live at Tushino Airfield, Moscow, Russia – September 28th, 1991)

4. Am I Evil? (Live at Tushino Airfield, Moscow, Russia – September 28th, 1991)

5. Battery (Live at Tushino Airfield, Moscow, Russia – September 28th, 1991)

CD 1 – METALLICA (REMASTERED)

1. Enter Sandman

2. Sad But True

3. Holier Than Thou

4. The Unforgiven

5. Wherever I May Roam

6. Don’t Tread on Me

7. Through the Never

8. Nothing Else Matters

9. Of Wolf and Man

10. The God That Failed

11. My Friend of Misery

12. The Struggle Within

CD 2 – INTERVIEWS: THE DAVID FRICKE TAPES

1. Kirk / David Fricke Interview

2. Jason / David Fricke Interview

3. Lars / David Fricke Interview

4. James / David Fricke Interview

CD 3 – INTERVIEWS: THE STEFFAN CHIRAZI TAPES

1. Lars / Steffan Chirazi Interview

2. Jason / Steffan Chirazi Interview

3. Kirk / Steffan Chirazi Interview

4. James / Steffan Chirazi Interview

CD 4 – RIFFS & DEMOS (DISC 1)

1. The Unforgiven (From James’ Riff Tapes)

2. Nothing Else Matters (From James’ Riff Tapes)

3. Sad But True (From James’ Riff Tapes)

4. Holier Than Thou (From James’ Riff Tapes)

5. Don’t Tread on Me (From James’ Riff Tapes)

6. The Unforgiven (From James’ Riff Tapes II)

7. The Struggle Within (From James’ Riff Tapes)

8. The Unforgiven (From James’ Riff Tapes III)

9. The God That Failed (From James’ Riff Tapes)

10. Wherever I May Roam (From James’ Riff Tapes)

11. Enter Sandman (From Kirk’s Riff Tapes)

12. Through the Never (From Kirk’s Riff Tapes)

13. Of Wolf and Man (From Kirk’s Riff Tapes)

14. Enter Sandman (From Kirk’s Riff Tapes II)

15. My Friend of Misery (From Jason’s Riff Tapes)

16. Enter Sandman (July 6th, 1990, Writing in Progress)

17. Sad But True (July 6th, 1990, Writing in Progress)

18. The God That Failed (July 6th, 1990, Writing in Progress)

19. Don’t Tread on Me (July 6th, 1990, Writing in Progress)

20. The Struggle Within (July 6th, 1990, Writing in Progress)

21. Holier Than Thou (July 6th, 1990, Writing in Progress)

22. Sad But True (July 10th, 1990, Writing in Progress)

23. Sad But True (July 12th, 1990 Demo)

24. Don’t Tread on Me (July 12th, 1990 Demo)

25. Enter Sandman (July 12th, 1990 Demo)

26. Nothing Else Matters (July 12th, 1990 Demo)

27. Of Wolf and Man (July 12th, 1990, Writing in Progress)

28. Through the Never (July 12th, 1990, Writing in Progress)

29. The Struggle Within (July 24th, 1990, Writing in Progress)

30. Wherever I May Roam (July 24th, 1990, Writing in Progress)

31. Wherever I May Roam (July 30th, 1990, Writing in Progress)

32. The Struggle Within (July 30th, 1990, Writing in Progress)

CD 5 – RIFFS & DEMOS (DISC 2)

1. Enter Sandman (August 13th, 1990 Demo)

2. Sad But True (August 13th, 1990 Demo)

3. Don’t Tread on Me (August 13th, 1990 Demo)

4. Nothing Else Matters (August 13th, 1990 Demo)

5. Holier Than Thou (August 13th, 1990 Demo)

6. Wherever I May Roam (August 13th, 1990 Demo)

7. The Struggle Within (August 13th, 1990 Demo)

8. The God That Failed (August 22nd, 1990, Writing in Progress)

9. Of Wolf and Man (August 22nd, 1990, Writing in Progress)

10. My Friend of Misery (August 29th, 1990, Writing in Progress)

11. The Unforgiven (August 29th, 1990, Writing in Progress)

12. Through the Never (August 31st, 1990 Demo)

13. Of Wolf and Man (August 31st, 1990 Demo)

14. The God That Failed (August 31st, 1990 Demo)

15. The Unforgiven (September 3rd, 1990, Writing in Progress)

16. My Friend of Misery (September 3rd, 1990, Writing in Progress)

CD 6 – PRE-PRODUCTION REHEARSALS + RADIO EDITS

1. Enter Sandman (Pre-Production Rehearsal)

2. Sad But True (Pre-Production Rehearsal)

3. Holier Than Thou (Pre-Production Rehearsal)

4. Nothing Else Matters (Pre-Production Rehearsal)

5. Wherever I May Roam (Pre-Production Rehearsal)

6. Don’t Tread on Me (Pre-Production Rehearsal)

7. Through the Never (Pre-Production Rehearsal)

8. The Unforgiven (Pre-Production Rehearsal)

9. Of Wolf and Man (Pre-Production Rehearsal)

10. The God That Failed (Pre-Production Rehearsal)

11. My Friend of Misery (Pre-Production Rehearsal)

12. The Struggle Within (Pre-Production Rehearsal)

13. Enter Sandman (Radio Edit)

14. The Unforgiven (Radio Edit)

15. Nothing Else Matters (Radio Edit)

16. Wherever I May Roam (Radio Edit)

CD 7 – ROUGH & ALTERNATE MIXES (DISC 1)

1. So What (Early Take – October 12th, 1990)

2. Killing Time (Take 18 – October 12th, 1990)

3. Through the Never (Take 53 – October 22nd, 1990)

4. Holier Than Thou (Take 9 – October 27th, 1990)

5. My Friend of Misery (Take 4 – October 27th, 1990)

6. The Struggle Within (Take 12 – November 10th, 1990)

7. Of Wolf and Man (Take 2 – December 6th, 1990)

8. The God That Failed (Take 26 – December 6th, 1990)

9. Don’t Tread on Me (Take 6 – December 15th, 1990)

10. Enter Sandman (Take 15 – January 21st, 1991)

11. Enter Sandman (Take 35 – January 21st, 1991)

12. Late Night Skynyrd Jam (January 23rd, 1991)

13. The Unforgiven (139 BPM Take – January 29th, 1991)

14. Nothing Else Matters (Take 19 – January 29th, 1991)

15. Sad But True (Take 36 – February 5th, 1991)

16. Wherever I May Roam (Take 3 – February 5th, 1991)

CD 8 – ROUGH & ALTERNATE MIXES (DISC 2)

1. Enter Sandman (May 13th, 1991 Rough Mix)

2. The God That Failed (May 13th, 1991 Rough Mix)

3. The Struggle Within (May 13th, 1991 Rough Mix)

4. The Unforgiven (May 14th, 1991 Rough Mix)

5. Wherever I May Roam (May 14th, 1991 Rough Mix)

6. Don’t Tread on Me (May 14th, 1991 Rough Mix)

7. Through the Never (May 14th, 1991 Rough Mix)

8. Sad But True (May 23rd, 1991 Rough Mix)

9. Of Wolf and Man (June 2nd, 1991 Rough Mix)

10. My Friend of Misery (June 2nd, 1991 Rough Mix)

11. Holier Than Thou (June 2nd, 1991 Rough Mix)

12. Nothing Else Matters (No Orchestra Mix – July 8th, 1991)

13. Nothing Else Matters (Orchestra/Clean Guitar/Vocal Mix – July 8th, 1991)

14. Nothing Else Matters (Elevator Version)

CD 9 – SOME SHIT FROM DAY ON THE GREEN, OAKLAND, CA – OCTOBER 12TH, 1991

1. Creeping Death (Live at Day on the Green, Oakland, CA – October 12th, 1991)

2. Harvester of Sorrow (Live at Day on the Green, Oakland, CA – October 12th, 1991)

3. Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Live at Day on the Green, Oakland, CA – October 12th, 1991)

4. Sad But True (Live at Day on the Green, Oakland, CA – October 12th, 1991)

5. Wherever I May Roam (Live at Day on the Green, Oakland, CA – October 12th, 1991)

6. Bass Solo (Live at Day on the Green, Oakland, CA – October 12th, 1991)

7. Through the Never (Live at Day on the Green, Oakland, CA – October 12th, 1991)

8. The Unforgiven (Live at Day on the Green, Oakland, CA – October 12th, 1991)

9. Master of Puppets (Live at Day on the Green, Oakland, CA – October 12th, 1991)

10. Seek & Destroy (Live at Day on the Green, Oakland, CA – October 12th, 1991)

11. For Whom the Bell Tolls (Live at Day on the Green, Oakland, CA – October 12th, 1991)

12. Fade to Black (Live at Day on the Green, Oakland, CA – October 12th, 1991)

13. Whiplash (Live at Day on the Green, Oakland, CA – October 12th, 1991)

CD 10 – LIVE AT ARCO ARENA, SACRAMENTO, CA – JANUARY 11TH, 1992 (DISC 1)

1. The Ecstasy of Gold

2. Enter Sandman (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA – January 11th, 1992)

3. Creeping Death (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA – January 11th, 1992)

4. Harvester of Sorrow (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA – January 11th, 1992)

5. Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA – January 11th, 1992)

6. Sad But True (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA – January 11th, 1992)

7. Wherever I May Roam (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA – January 11th, 1992)

8. The Four Horsemen (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA – January 11th, 1992)

9. Bass Solo (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA – January 11th, 1992)

10. Through the Never (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA – January 11th, 1992)

11. The Unforgiven (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA – January 11th, 1992)

12. Justice Medley (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA – January 11th, 1992)

CD 11 – LIVE AT ARCO ARENA, SACRAMENTO, CA – JANUARY 11TH, 1992 (DISC 2)

1. Drum Solo (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA – January 11th, 1992)

2. Guitar Solo (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA – January 11th, 1992)

3. For Whom the Bell Tolls (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA – January 11th, 1992)

4. Fade to Black (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA – January 11th, 1992)

5. Whiplash (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA – January 11th, 1992)

6. Encore Jam (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA – January 11th, 1992)

7. Master of Puppets (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA – January 11th, 1992)

8. Seek & Destroy (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA – January 11th, 1992)

CD 12 – LIVE AT ARCO ARENA, SACRAMENTO, CA – JANUARY 11TH, 1992 (DISC 3) + COVERS + B-SIDES

1. One (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA – January 11th, 1992)

2. Last Caress (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA – January 11th, 1992)

3. Am I Evil? (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA – January 11th, 1992)

4. Battery (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA – January 11th, 1992)

5. Encore Jam #2 (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA – January 11th, 1992)

6. Breadfan (Live at Arco Arena, Sacramento, CA – January 11th, 1992)

7. Stone Cold Crazy (Remastered)

8. So What (Remastered)

9. Killing Time (Remastered)

10. Stone Cold Crazy (Live at Wembley Stadium, London – 1992)

11. Harvester of Sorrow (Live at The Liebenau, Graz, Austria – September 11th, 1991)

12. Nothing Else Matters (Live at Aggie Memorial Stadium, Las Cruces, NM – August 27th, 1992)

CD 13 – LIVE AT MAIMARKTGELÄNDE, MANNHEIM, GERMANY – MAY 22ND, 1993 (DISC 1)

1. The Ecstasy of Gold

2. Creeping Death (Live at Maimarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany – May 22nd, 1993)

3. Harvester of Sorrow (Live at Maimarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany – May 22nd, 1993)

4. Welcome Home (Sanitarium) (Live at Maimarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany – May 22nd, 1993)

5. Of Wolf and Man (Live at Maimarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany – May 22nd, 1993)

6. Wherever I May Roam (Live at Maimarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany – May 22nd, 1993)

7. The Thing That Should Not Be (Live at Maimarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany – May 22nd, 1993)

8. The Unforgiven (Live at Maimarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany – May 22nd, 1993)

9. Disposable Heroes (Live at Maimarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany – May 22nd, 1993)

10. Bass Solo (Live at Maimarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany – May 22nd, 1993)

11. Instrumental Medley (Live at Maimarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany – May 22nd, 1993)

12. Guitar Solo (Live at Maimarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany – May 22nd, 1993)

13. The Four Horsemen (Live at Maimarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany – May 22nd, 1993)

CD 14 – LIVE AT MAIMARKTGELÄNDE, MANNHEIM, GERMANY – MAY 22ND, 1993 (DISC 2)

1. For Whom the Bell Tolls (Live at Maimarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany – May 22nd, 1993)

2. Fade to Black (Live at Maimarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany – May 22nd, 1993)

3. Master of Puppets (Live at Maimarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany – May 22nd, 1993)

4. Seek & Destroy (Live at Maimarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany – May 22nd, 1993)

5. Battery (Live at Maimarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany – May 22nd, 1993)

6. Nothing Else Matters (Live at Maimarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany – May 22nd, 1993)

7. Sad But True (Live at Maimarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany – May 22nd, 1993)

8. Last Caress (Live at Maimarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany – May 22nd, 1993)

9. One (Live at Maimarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany – May 22nd, 1993)

10. Enter Sandman (Live at Maimarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany – May 22nd, 1993)

11. So What (Live at Maimarktgelände, Mannheim, Germany – May 22nd, 1993)

DVD 1 – A YEAR AND A HALF IN THE LIFE OF METALLICA OUTTAKES

1. The Making of “Don’t Tread on Me”

2. The Making of “Sad But True”

3. The Making of “Enter Sandman”

4. Enter Cameraman

5. The Making of “The Unforgiven”

6. The Making of “Nothing Else Matters”

7. Rehearsal Day with Queen

8. Metallica Play the Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert for AIDS Awareness – April 20th, 1992

DVD 2 – LIVE AT GENTOFTE STADION, COPENHAGEN, DENMARK – AUGUST 10TH, 1991 + BONUS SHIT

1. The Ecstasy of Gold

2. Enter Sandman

3. Creeping Death

4. Harvester of Sorrow

5. Fade to Black

6. Sad But True

7. Master of Puppets

8. Seek & Destroy

9. For Whom the Bell Tolls

10. One

11. Whiplash

12. Encore Jam

13. Last Caress

14. Am I Evil?

15. Battery

BONUS SHIT

1. Holier Than Thou

2. Blitzkrieg

3. Leper Messiah

4. Master of Puppets

5. Am I Evil?

6. Breadfan

7. So What

8. Stone Cold Crazy

9. Am I Evil?

10. Helpless

DVD 3 – LIVE AT FRANKENHALLE, NUREMBERG, GERMANY – NOVEMBER 29TH, 1992

1. The Ecstasy of Gold

2. Of Wolf and Man

3. Creeping Death

4. Harvester of Sorrow

5. Welcome Home (Sanitarium)

6. Sad But True

7. Wherever I May Roam

8. The Unforgiven

9. Justice Medley

10. Solos (Bass & Guitar)

11. Through the Never

12. For Whom the Bell Tolls

13. Fade to Black

14. Master of Puppets

15. Seek & Destroy

16. Whiplash

17. Nothing Else Matters

18. Am I Evil?

19. Last Caress

20. One

21. Damage, Inc.

22. Enter Sandman

DVD 4 – LIVE AT FESTIVALPARK, WERCHTER, BELGIUM – JULY 4TH, 1993

1. The Ecstasy of Gold

2. Creeping Death

3. Harvester of Sorrow

4. Welcome Home (Sanitarium)

5. Of Wolf and Man

6. Wherever I May Roam

7. Disposable Heroes

8. The Unforgiven

9. Bass Solo

10. Instrumental Medley

11. Guitar Solo

12. For Whom the Bell Tolls

13. Fade to Black

14. Master of Puppets

15. Seek & Destroy

16. Battery

17. Nothing Else Matters

18. Sad But True

19. One

20. Enter Sandman

21. So What

DVD 5 – MUSIC VIDEOS + HALFIN’S HOME MOVIES

1. “Enter Sandman” Music Video

2. “The Unforgiven” Music Video

3. “Nothing Else Matters” Music Video

4. “Wherever I May Roam” Music Video

5. “Sad But True” Music Video

6. “The Unforgiven” Music Video (Theatrical Version)

BEHIND THE VIDEOS

1. “Enter Sandman” Behind the Music Video (Psycho Band Pass)

2. “Enter Sandman” Behind the Music Video (Hetfield)

3. “Enter Sandman” Behind the Music Video (Ulrich)

4. “Enter Sandman” Behind the Music Video (Hammett)

5. “Enter Sandman” Behind the Music Video (Newsted)

6. “Enter Sandman” Behind the Music Video (Final Concept)

7. “The Unforgiven” Behind the Music Video (B-Roll)

HALFIN’S HOME MOVIES

1. Los Angeles, CA

2. Moscow, Russia

3. Oakland, CA

4. Oakland, CA II

5. Miami, FL

6. Perth, Australia

7. Jakarta, Indonesia

8. Bangkok, Thailand

DVD 6 – WHEREVER WE MAY ROAM

1. Enter Sandman

2. Creeping Death

3. Holier Than Thou

4. Harvester of Sorrow

5. Welcome Home (Sanitarium)

6. Sad But True

7. The Four Horsemen

8. Of Wolf and Man

9. For Whom the Bell Tolls

10. The Unforgiven

11. The Shortest Straw

12. Damage, Inc.

13. Through the Never

14. Fade to Black

15. Whiplash

16. Master of Puppets

17. Seek & Destroy

18. Motorbreath

19. Nothing Else Matters

20. Wherever I May Roam

21. Last Caress

22. One

23. Disposable Heroes

24. The Thing That Should Not Be

25. Battery

26. So What

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments