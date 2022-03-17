 Instagram Suspends Kanye West - Noise11.com
Kanye West 2012 - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Instagram Suspends Kanye West

by Music-News.com on March 18, 2022

in News

Kanye West has been suspended from Instagram for 24 hours for violating its harassment and bullying policy with his posts on Wednesday.

West launched a scathing attack directed at his ex-wife Kim Kardashian’s new boyfriend Pete Davidson on his Instagram page on Wednesday. Kanye also took aim at actor D.L. Hughley and talk show host Trevor Noah, both of whom have discussed Kanye’s Instagram posts publicly.

In regards to Trevor, West shared a screengrab of the South African comedian appearing in Google search results and wrote the lyrics to Kumbaya, My Lord in the caption, but he changed the words to feature a racially charged slur.

A spokesperson for Meta, which owns Instagram, confirmed to multiple outlets on Wednesday evening that Kanye has been suspended for 24 hours, meaning he cannot post, comment or send direct messages within that period. Moderators have also deleted content that violates their policies on hate speech, bullying, and harassment.

The only post to have been removed from his page is the one relating to the talk show host. All other posts remain.

Kanye seemingly took aim at The Daily Show host after he discussed the rapper’s social media content on his series on Tuesday. Trevor said that his posts and controversial songs and videos make people “uncomfortable”.

“With Kanye, we don’t know how to feel. We don’t know how to worry,” he said, before expressing his concern for Kim in the situation. “What she’s going through is terrifying to watch and it shines a spotlight on what so many women have to go through to leave. What we’re seeing is one of THE most powerful – one of the richest – women in the world to get her ex to stop texting her, to stop chasing her, to stop harassing her.”

music-news.com

