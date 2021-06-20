 Interpol Working On New Music - Noise11.com
Interpol photo by Ros O'Gorman

Interpol Working On New Music

by Music-News.com on June 21, 2021

Cult indie-rockers Interpol have been working remotely on new music for the past year.

Last week, the group – comprised of Paul Banks, Daniel Kessler, and Sam Fogarino – took to Instagram to tease plans for the future, revealing they’re one year into recording and, as Covid-19 lockdown restrictions ease, have united in the studio to develop tracks in person.

Alongside a shot of the band on stage, they explained that due to the coronavirus pandemic “we had to use the internet to circulate ideas and collaborate remotely. This was a new experience for us.

“Fortunately, in recent months, we’ve had the opportunity to get together in person and continue to develop those ideas the old-fashion way: loud and in the flesh.”

“We recently completed our second round of in-person writing, this time in a house in the Catskills,” they continued, adding that coronavirus restrictions “have informed our music positively”.

And while it will be “a little while” until they release new tracks, the band, who released their last studio album Marauder in 2018, insisted: “It’s gonna be magical to play live and be together with our fans again! Fully epic.”

Noise11.com

