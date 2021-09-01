 Iron Butterfly Drummer Ron Bushy Dead At 78 - Noise11.com
Iron Butterfly Drummer Ron Bushy Dead At 78

by Paul Cashmere on September 1, 2021

Founding Iron Butterfly member Ron Bushy has died at age 78.

Bushy played on all six Iron Butterfly albums including the 4x Platinum classic ‘In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida’ released in 1968. The song was name-checked in a Simpsons episode.

The epic ‘In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida’ title track took up all of side two of the album and clocked in at 17 minutes and five seconds. At one stage ‘In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida’ held the record for biggest selling album of all time. The album reached no 4 in the USA and no 14 in Australia in 1968.

After the break-up of Iron Butterfly, Bushy worked first with the band Magic (1977-1978) and then Gold (1978-1980). Throughout the 80s he took part in the occasional Iron Butterfly reunion tours.

Ron Bushy died at UCLA Medical Center in Santa Monica from esophageal cancer. He is the third member of the band to pass away. Guitarist Eric Brann died in 2003. Bass player Lee Dorman died in 2012. Lead singer Doug Ingle is now the only surviving member of the band.

