Iron Maiden Release ‘Legacy of the Beast’ Video Game

Iron Maiden have created a ‘Legacy of the Beast’ video game to fill in your holiday free time.

In the game you battle as Eddie across the various forms he has had over the Iron Maiden decades.

Things are starting to look pretty festive over in the Legacy of the Beast game! Play the game – https://t.co/yeMJj2moQQ | See the show – https://t.co/6oiqtB43sQ#LegacyOfTheBeastTour2020 #BePartOfTheLegacy #IronMaiden pic.twitter.com/cbSke682ka — Iron Maiden (@IronMaiden) December 24, 2019

Meanwhile Iron Maiden bass player Steve Harris has released more new music for his solo project British Lion. The first album was released in 2012. A second album is coming in January.

Iron Maiden will tour Australia in May 2020.

Iron Maiden dates

Friday 1st May – Perth – RAC Arena

Sunday 3rd May – Adelaide – Entertainment Centre

Tuesday 5th May – Brisbane – Entertainment Centre

Thursday 7th May – Sydney – Qudos Bank Arena

Saturday 9th May – Melbourne – Rod Laver Arena

Monday 11th May – Melbourne – Rod Laver Arena

