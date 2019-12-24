 Iron Maiden Release ‘Legacy of the Beast’ Video Game - Noise11.com
Iron Maiden performed at Rod Laver Arena on Monday 9 May 2016. Iron Maiden are touring Australia as part of the Book Of Souls World Tour.

Iron Maiden performed at Rod Laver Arena on Monday 9 May 2016. Iron Maiden are touring Australia as part of the Book Of Souls World Tour photo by Ros O'Gorman

Iron Maiden Release ‘Legacy of the Beast’ Video Game

by Paul Cashmere on December 25, 2019

in News

Iron Maiden have created a ‘Legacy of the Beast’ video game to fill in your holiday free time.

In the game you battle as Eddie across the various forms he has had over the Iron Maiden decades.

Meanwhile Iron Maiden bass player Steve Harris has released more new music for his solo project British Lion. The first album was released in 2012. A second album is coming in January.

Iron Maiden will tour Australia in May 2020.

Iron Maiden dates

Friday 1st May – Perth – RAC Arena
Sunday 3rd May – Adelaide – Entertainment Centre
Tuesday 5th May – Brisbane – Entertainment Centre
Thursday 7th May – Sydney – Qudos Bank Arena
Saturday 9th May – Melbourne – Rod Laver Arena
Monday 11th May – Melbourne – Rod Laver Arena



