Isle of Wight Festival Postponed To September - Noise11.com

The Isle of Wight Festival is a summer staple and two years without being together on the island is too long. That’s why we’re so excited to announce that we’re moving the festival to 16th – 19th September 2021.

We’re thrilled to be able to welcome everyone to the island in September. We’re aiming to bring back as many of the artists as we can but whatever happens, rest assured, you’ll enjoy a stellar line-up over the festival weekend. It will be the perfect place to see out the summer in spectacular fashion.

The Isle of Wight Festival is always guaranteed to provide unforgettable moments. It’s standing arm in arm with fellow festivalgoers in Seaclose Park. It’s watching the sun go down over the Main Stage, cheering as the fireworks light up the sky. It’s revelling in over 50 years of musical history and discovering incredible new artists. It’s experiencing the inherently magical island atmosphere. It’s making friends for life and memories to last a lifetime.

Tickets for The Isle of Wight Festival from 16th – 19th September 2021 are on sale now at www.isleofwightfestival.com/tickets

All existing tickets will remain valid for September so please keep hold of them. If you cannot make the new dates please contact your ticket provider to get a refund.

Stay tuned on Twitter @IsleOfWightFest, Instagram @isleofwightfest or at isleofwightfestival.com and we’ll be back soon with more news.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments