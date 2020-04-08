Israel’s Gilad Passerby Records Virtual Duet ‘Be There’ With China’s HaHui

Israel’s Gilard Passerby has recorded a virtual duet with China’s HaHaui as a thankyou to the dedicated health workers in China and around the world.

Gilad Passerby was brought to the attention of Noise11.com via The Noise Network’s New York based Chief Operation Officer Nick Kontonicolas. “Gilad’s music philosophy shares a vision with where we are heading musically with Noise11.com and The Noise Network business,” Mr Kontonicolas said in January 2019. This new project with HaHui is an extension of the Noise11.com global direction. “We announced our plans for China in late 2018. This will link back to our company headquarters in Melbourne, Australia and our plans with local government there to bridge various territories and cultures with the Noise11 technology being developed out of Melbourne”.

Gilard Segev (Passerby) and HaHui filmed themselves while in isolation and created the song ‘Be There’ at the request of China’s CCTV.

In a statement Passerby says, “It is especially important in these days of isolation and distance for us to forward our light to the quarantined rooms where the sun doesn’t shine, and be there for one another”.

‘Be There’ continues the work of Gilad and his father General Segev to bond a relationship between Israel and China, especially during this global pandemic.

新冠病毒带来了至暗时刻，全世界正携起手来与之抗争，行者吉拉德也在此时推出了“在你身边”MV：他与中国知名歌手哈辉的二重唱，致敬中国和全世界勇敢的医务工作者。

疫情的隔离未能阻止两位歌手的创作，他们远程合作、将在武汉的风景剪辑进所创作的MV。武汉也许在昨天代表着疫情灾难的中心，但在今天却代表着战胜病毒的勇气和希望。

作为一个世界知名的文化传播者，行者吉拉德在中国拥有上百万社交媒体粉丝、为几万观众现场演奏过，并在疫情的当下十分荣幸地受中国中央电视台的邀请创作了这首歌。

行者吉拉德：“在当下这个相互隔离的日子里，我们觉得尤为重要的是，用歌声给那些处于隔离之中的人们带来一丝光亮，即使阳光无法时时照亮，但我们在你身边。”

作为加深中以友谊不懈努力的一部分，在此全球性的疫情危机下，行者吉拉德和他的父亲赛格夫将军希望以这首歌来表达中以两国之间的友谊长存。

