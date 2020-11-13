Jac Kreemers, The Original Drummer for Madder Lake, Has Died - Noise11.com

Jac Kreemers, the Madder Lake drummer who played on the two signature albums ‘Still Point’ and ‘Butterfly Farm’, has passed away.

Madder Lake co-founder Brenden Mason announced the news on social media saying, “Sad news of the passing of Jac Kreemers, original drummer of Madder Lake. Luke, John, Kerry, Brenden, Michael, Drak, Andy, Ian, Tony, Colin & Steve send our sincere condolences to Jac’s family and friends. RIP Jac”.

Madder Lake formed in Melbourne in the late 60s and were one of the first bands signed to Mushroom Records. They appeared on the first Mushroom release, 1973’s ‘Sunbury Pop Festival’.

Their debut single ‘Goodbye Lollipop’ was released in 1973 and soon after the debut album ‘Stillpoint’ came out.

Madder Lake only released two albums in the 70’s ‘Stillpoint’ in 1973 and then ‘Butterfly Farm’ in 1974. A third album ‘World’ was released in 2013.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments