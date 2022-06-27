Jack Johnson Is Coming To Australia In November - Noise11.com

Jack Johnson will release bring his Meet The Moonlight tour to Australia and New Zealand in November and December.
Supports for the shows are Ziggy Alberts and Emily Wurramara.
Jack Johnson ‘Meet The Moonlight’ 2022 Tour
Tuesday November 29, Kings Park And Botanic Garden, Perth
Friday December 2, Hota Amphitheatre, Gold Coast
Saturday December 3, Riverstage, Brisbane
Monday December 5, Sydney Opera House Forecourt, Sydney
Thursday December 8, Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne
Also New Zealand
10 December, Auckland, The Outfields
11 December, Napier, Church Road Winery
Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday 1 July, 10am (local time)
Live Nation pre-sale: Thursday 30 June, 9am – Friday 1 July, 9am (local time).
