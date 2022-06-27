Jack Johnson Is Coming To Australia In November - Noise11.com

Jack Johnson will release bring his Meet The Moonlight tour to Australia and New Zealand in November and December.

Supports for the shows are Ziggy Alberts and Emily Wurramara.

Jack Johnson ‘Meet The Moonlight’ 2022 Tour

Tuesday November 29, Kings Park And Botanic Garden, Perth

Friday December 2, Hota Amphitheatre, Gold Coast

Saturday December 3, Riverstage, Brisbane

Monday December 5, Sydney Opera House Forecourt, Sydney

Thursday December 8, Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne

Also New Zealand

10 December, Auckland, The Outfields

11 December, Napier, Church Road Winery

Tickets for all shows go on sale Friday 1 July, 10am (local time)

Live Nation pre-sale: Thursday 30 June, 9am – Friday 1 July, 9am (local time).

