Jack White Demands Gun Control Changes In The USA - Noise11.com

Jack White Demands Gun Control Changes In The USA

by Music-News.com on May 30, 2022

in News

Jack White is demanding greater gun control in the US as the country’s gun debate has left him exhausted and fearing for people’s safety.

His call comes after a teenage gunman massacred 19 children and two teachers in America’s latest mass school shooting, on Tuesday (24.05.22) at Robb Elementary, Texas.

White raged on Instagram he was “exhausted” with the “ignorant excuses about the inability to fix this problem”.

White frontman also and called for greater control of guns in America,

He ranted about touring the US under the cloud of gun massacres: “As we tour in Texas these past few days, I can’t help but to feel saddened in so many ways about the latest in a long line of mass shootings, but mostly I’m exhausted. Exhausted with the ignorant excuses about the inability to fix this problem, exhausted with people clinging to their political party or their ‘side’ instead of looking at the issue.

“Exhausted with people whining about their ‘freedom’ being more important than rules that help save lives. Like the traffic light on the road, and the warning label on the poison, or the regulation of who can buy sticks of dynamite or own a surface to air missile, we already have rules, haven’t you noticed?

“So how about a few more rules then that ALSO save lives and protect us from serious harm?”

White joins celebrities including Brandon Flowers, Taylor Swift, Madonna and Olivia Rodrigo in sharing rage about gun control laws in the States.

Madonna wrote on social media alongside a clip from her 2019 ‘God Control’ music video that lawmakers need to “protect our children”.

‘The Killers’ frontman Brandon Flowers branded the latest mass shooting in Texas “heartbreaking”.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

