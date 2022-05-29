Jack White Demands Gun Control Changes In The USA - Noise11.com

Jack White is demanding greater gun control in the US as the country’s gun debate has left him exhausted and fearing for people’s safety.

His call comes after a teenage gunman massacred 19 children and two teachers in America’s latest mass school shooting, on Tuesday (24.05.22) at Robb Elementary, Texas.

White raged on Instagram he was “exhausted” with the “ignorant excuses about the inability to fix this problem”.

White frontman also and called for greater control of guns in America,

He ranted about touring the US under the cloud of gun massacres: “As we tour in Texas these past few days, I can’t help but to feel saddened in so many ways about the latest in a long line of mass shootings, but mostly I’m exhausted. Exhausted with the ignorant excuses about the inability to fix this problem, exhausted with people clinging to their political party or their ‘side’ instead of looking at the issue.

“Exhausted with people whining about their ‘freedom’ being more important than rules that help save lives. Like the traffic light on the road, and the warning label on the poison, or the regulation of who can buy sticks of dynamite or own a surface to air missile, we already have rules, haven’t you noticed?

“So how about a few more rules then that ALSO save lives and protect us from serious harm?”

White joins celebrities including Brandon Flowers, Taylor Swift, Madonna and Olivia Rodrigo in sharing rage about gun control laws in the States.

Madonna wrote on social media alongside a clip from her 2019 ‘God Control’ music video that lawmakers need to “protect our children”.

‘The Killers’ frontman Brandon Flowers branded the latest mass shooting in Texas “heartbreaking”.

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

