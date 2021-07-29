 Jack White Launches Art and Design Website - Noise11.com
Jack White, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Jack White, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Jack White Launches Art and Design Website

by Paul Cashmere on July 29, 2021

in News

Jack White has expanded his empire with his new Jack White Art and Design website.

Jack White has privately been a sculptor and upholsterer for the past 20 years. He opened Third Man Upholstery in 1996 and is now branding out with a commercial product website.

https://jackwhiteartanddesign.com/about/

At his socials, Jack announced, “Jack White has announced the launch of Jack White Art and Design, a comprehensive new multimedia website cataloging his creative design work spanning more than two decades”.

White’s Third Man empire now includes the record label, store, pressing and mastering, books and hardware.

