Jack White Launches Art and Design Website - Noise11.com

Jack White has expanded his empire with his new Jack White Art and Design website.

Jack White has privately been a sculptor and upholsterer for the past 20 years. He opened Third Man Upholstery in 1996 and is now branding out with a commercial product website.

https://jackwhiteartanddesign.com/about/

At his socials, Jack announced, “Jack White has announced the launch of Jack White Art and Design, a comprehensive new multimedia website cataloging his creative design work spanning more than two decades”.

White’s Third Man empire now includes the record label, store, pressing and mastering, books and hardware.

