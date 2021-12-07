 Jackie Barnes Reveals New Band Genghis Nash - Noise11.com
Jackie Barnes performs at Red Hot Summer Festival in Ballarat on 14 March 2015

Jackie Barnes performs at Red Hot Summer Festival in Ballarat on 14 March 2015 photo by Ros O'Gorman

Jackie Barnes Reveals New Band Genghis Nash

by Paul Cashmere on December 7, 2021

in News

Jackie Barnes has teamed up with his friend Michel Nasrallah for a new project they call Genghis Nash.

Jackie (son of Jimmy and Jane Barnes) and Michel met while they were studying at the Berklee College of Music in Boston.

The project expanded to include friends from all over the world:

– Ty Bailie from Mesa, Washington
– Jade Glasberg from Los Angeles, California
– Joel Burton from Sydney, Australia
– Uyanga Bold from Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia
– James Saez from Los Angeles, California
– Oscar Zambrano from Mexico City, Mexico
– Fernando Lodeiro from Caracas, Venezuela
– Tod Garnett from Sydney, Australia

… and a new EP The Odyssey is now on the way. The first song is ‘The Swamp’.

Jackie and Michel first raised the subject of the new band in 2018 in Sao Paulo. Michel travelled to Australia and began work on the recording with Jackie at Jimmy Barnes’ Freight Train Studios in Sydney.

‘The Odyssey’ EP is coming early 2022.

