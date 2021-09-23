 Jackson Browne Song To Feature In New Danny Glover Movie - Noise11.com
Jackson Browne performs at the Palais Theatre in St Kilda on Friday 1 April 2016.

Jackson Browne performs at the Palais Theatre in St Kilda on Friday 1 April 2016.

Jackson Browne Song To Feature In New Danny Glover Movie

by Paul Cashmere on September 23, 2021

in News

Jackson Browne’s ‘Until Justice Is Real’ will be heard over the end credits to the new Danny Glover movie ‘How Does It Feel To Be A Problem’.

‘How Does It Feel To Be A Problem’ from director Thomas Keith, is a look through a lens of the Black Lives Matter movement. It also features Henry Rollins and the late Ed Asner.

‘Until Justice Is Real’ is from Browne’s latest album ‘Downhill From Everywhere’. “I think racial and economic and environmental justice are at the root of all the other issues we’re facing right now,” says Browne. “Dignity and justice are the bedrock of everything that matters to us in this life.”

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Jackson Browne Concert Jackson Browne Concert Jackson Browne Concert Jackson Browne Concert Jackson Browne Concert

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

John Mayall photo by Ros O'Gorman
John Mayall Says His Touring Days Are Over

Blues legend John Mayall has decided to end his world of touring. The 87 year old performer is giving up the road.

5 seconds ago
Phil Collins Not Dead Yet Melbourne photo Noise11.com
Genesis Plays First Show Since 2007

Phil Collins, Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks played their first show as Genesis this week in Birmingham England.

42 mins ago
Jim Morrison
‘Before The End’ Movie Plans To Deconstruct Jim Morrison

‘Before The End – Searching For Jim Morrison’, a movie by Jeff Finn, plans to reconstruct the life of Jim Morrison.

3 hours ago
Tim Finn photo by Ros O'Gorman
Split Enz To Release Forenzics Project In 2021

Tim Finn has confirmed a new Split Enz project Forenzics is being worked on for 2022.

1 day ago
Richard H Kirk photo by Mute Records
Richard H. Kirk of Cabaret Voltaire Dead At 65

Richard H. Kirk, a founding member of UK electronic act Cabaret Voltaire, has died at the age of 65.

1 day ago
Prince at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on 21 October 2003. Photo by Ros O'Gorman http:://www.noise11.com
The O2 Honor Prince

The O2 has unveiled a special piece of custom artwork commissioned to honour Prince and his record breaking ‘21 Nights in London’ residency at the venue in 2007, and has subsequently kick-started the ‘21 Club at The O2’ to celebrate any artist or performer who has played 21 or more dates at the arena.

2 days ago
The Rolling Stones, Ros OGorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
The Rolling Stones Play First Show Without Charlie Watts

The Rolling Stones have played their first ever show without Charlie Watts in a warm-up gig for the upcoming remaining dates on the No Filter tour.

2 days ago