Jackson Browne Song To Feature In New Danny Glover Movie - Noise11.com

Jackson Browne’s ‘Until Justice Is Real’ will be heard over the end credits to the new Danny Glover movie ‘How Does It Feel To Be A Problem’.

‘How Does It Feel To Be A Problem’ from director Thomas Keith, is a look through a lens of the Black Lives Matter movement. It also features Henry Rollins and the late Ed Asner.

‘Until Justice Is Real’ is from Browne’s latest album ‘Downhill From Everywhere’. “I think racial and economic and environmental justice are at the root of all the other issues we’re facing right now,” says Browne. “Dignity and justice are the bedrock of everything that matters to us in this life.”

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments