Jade Holland Debuts ‘Fight For It’ For Mental Awareness Foundation - Noise11.com

Country singer Jade Holland has debuted her new song ‘Fight For It’ as a fundraiser for the Mental Awareness Foundation.

‘Fight For It’ started while Jade was on tour in Queensland in partnership with the foundation. The origins of the song began after a show in Mount Isa in 2020.

Jade is now an Ambassador for the Mental Awareness Foundation. “Fight For It is for every single person who has lost someone to suicide. It’s a song that we all can relate to. We’ve all been there. This is our time to stand together and sing for those who are no longer here.” Holland shared. “This is our anthem now.”

‘Fight For It’ was co-written by Jade with Sinead Burgess and Bryce Sainty, it was produced by David “Messy” Mescon at Messy Room Studios in Nashville with Aria Award winning artist, Tyrone Noonan, appearing on the backing vocals. The video for ‘Fight For It’ was filmed in Brisbane at the Walk For Awareness.

Jade Holland dates are:

30/10 Twin Towns Service Club

06/11 Convoy For Kids, Redcliffe

06/11 Wynnum Manly League

12-13/11 Groundwater, Gold Coast

27/11 Muller Bros Toowoomba

28/11 Gem Hotel Alberton Arena

03/12 Sunshine Beach Slsc

31/12 Muller Bros Toowoomba

