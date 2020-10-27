Jade Holland Records Quarantine Project ‘Do It Right’ - Noise11.com

Country singer Jade Holland had to use technology to complete her latest song ‘Do It Right’.
With lockdown the track soon became a quarantine project recorded between Nashville and Australia for the completion of the song.
“Even though we were on different sides of the planet, we were able to find the same frequency in this song,” Jade said in a statement.
‘Do It Right’ was co-written with David Mescon and Bruce Wallace in Nashville in 2019. Producer David ‘Messy’ Mescon worked out of this Messy Room Studio in Nashville.
Jade has planned Australian dates in November.
13 Nov – Ville Casino Ballroom, Townsville
14 & 15 Nov – Country On Keppel, Great Keppel Island
26 Nov – Lefty’s Music Hall, Brisbane
27 Nov – Surfers Paradise Slsc, Surfers Paradise
28 Nov – Muller Bros, Toowoomba
4 Dec – Park Ridge Tavern, Brisbane
5 Dec – Grand Hotel, Cleveland
10 Dec – Sugarland Tavern, Bundaberg
11 Dec – Palmwoods Hotel, Palmwoods
12 Dec – Beerwah Hotel, Beerwah
20 Dec – Kingscliff Hotel, Kingscliff
**MORE DATES TBA**
