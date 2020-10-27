 Jade Holland Records Quarantine Project ‘Do It Right’ - Noise11.com
Jade Holland Records Quarantine Project ‘Do It Right’

by Paul Cashmere on October 28, 2020

in News

Country singer Jade Holland had to use technology to complete her latest song ‘Do It Right’.

With lockdown the track soon became a quarantine project recorded between Nashville and Australia for the completion of the song.

“Even though we were on different sides of the planet, we were able to find the same frequency in this song,” Jade said in a statement.

‘Do It Right’ was co-written with David Mescon and Bruce Wallace in Nashville in 2019. Producer David ‘Messy’ Mescon worked out of this Messy Room Studio in Nashville.

Jade has planned Australian dates in November.

13 Nov – Ville Casino Ballroom, Townsville

14 & 15 Nov – Country On Keppel, Great Keppel Island

26 Nov – Lefty’s Music Hall, Brisbane

27 Nov – Surfers Paradise Slsc, Surfers Paradise

28 Nov – Muller Bros, Toowoomba

4 Dec – Park Ridge Tavern, Brisbane

5 Dec – Grand Hotel, Cleveland

10 Dec – Sugarland Tavern, Bundaberg

11 Dec – Palmwoods Hotel, Palmwoods

12 Dec – Beerwah Hotel, Beerwah

20 Dec – Kingscliff Hotel, Kingscliff

**MORE DATES TBA**

