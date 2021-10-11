James Bay Is A First Time Father - Noise11.com

James Bay is a first-time father.

Bay took to Instagram on Monday to announce that his long-time partner Lucy Smith had recently given birth to a baby girl.

“Family. After all these years together as two, we’re so excited to be three!” the 31-year-old captioned a photo of him cradling his daughter. “Last week Lu gave birth to our first baby, Ada Violet Bay. We are so in love and filled with gratitude and joy for this little miracle in our lives. Thank you for all your well wishes.”

James didn’t share any further details.

The star and music promoter Lucy have been in a relationship since they were teenagers.

music-news.com

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments