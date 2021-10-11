 James Bay Is A First Time Father - Noise11.com
James Bay, music news, noise11.com

James Bay

James Bay Is A First Time Father

by Music-News.com on October 12, 2021

in News

James Bay is a first-time father.

Bay took to Instagram on Monday to announce that his long-time partner Lucy Smith had recently given birth to a baby girl.

“Family. After all these years together as two, we’re so excited to be three!” the 31-year-old captioned a photo of him cradling his daughter. “Last week Lu gave birth to our first baby, Ada Violet Bay. We are so in love and filled with gratitude and joy for this little miracle in our lives. Thank you for all your well wishes.”

James didn’t share any further details.

The star and music promoter Lucy have been in a relationship since they were teenagers.

music-news.com

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Kimbra, BDO 2012 - image by Ros O'Gorman
Kimbra Launches Digital Artworks Through Start-Up Company KLKTN

Kimbra has launched a series of digital artworks combining her music and visuals into a unique art form.

2 hours ago
Seawitch
Seawitch Take To Mt Duckworth WA For ‘Trial Of Love’ Video

Seawitch, the band featuring ex-Def FX member Fiona Horne with Dave (Spiff) Hopkins of The Hellmen, have generated a stunning video from Mt Duckworth, Western Australia for their latest song ‘Trial of Love’.

1 day ago
Diplo
Diplo Speaks Out About Sexual Abuse Allegations

Diplo has issued a lengthy statement to deny allegations of sexual misconduct.

4 days ago
Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish Reveals Big Tour For Australia and New Zealand

Australia and New Zealand will be included in the Billie Eilish ‘Happier Than Ever’ World Tour despite currently being in lockdown.

5 days ago
Elton John at A Day On The Green at Rochford Winery on Sunday 1 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ed Sheeran and Elton John To Release A Christmas Song

Ed Sheeran and Sir Elton John are set to release a Christmas duet this December.

5 days ago
Adele performs at on March 18, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo credit: Graham Denholm / Getty Images
Adele Announces Her Fourth Album On the Day She Turns 33 and a Third

Adele has confirmed her fourth album is on the way and ahead of that we get to hear 15 seconds of the track ‘Easy On Me’ coming October 15. Hey we may be reading too much into the relevance of the day but today she turned 33 1/3.

6 days ago
Ronan Keating - photo by Ros O'Gorman.
Ronan Keating To Release An Irish Album

Ronan Keating is set to pay homage to his homeland of Ireland on his upcoming album, 'Songs From Home'.

6 days ago