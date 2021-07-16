 James Blunt To Release Greatest Hits Album - Noise11.com
James Blunt To Release Greatest Hits Album

by Music-News.com on July 17, 2021

in News

James Blunt will release his greatest hits collection later this year.

Blunt wanted to go for a tongue-in-cheek title for the collection before his record label made their feelings clear.

In a statement, he joked: “Amazingly, I’m releasing my Greatest Hits.

“I wanted to call it ‘Greatest Hit (& Songs I Wish You’d Heard)’, but the good people at Atlantic Records suggested I call it something more sensible, so it’s called ‘The Stars Beneath My Feet’.

“If you’d ever wished that James Blunt had only ever released one album – this is that album.

“It’s 30 awesome songs, including live performances from Glastonbury and elsewhere, and four new songs.

“To celebrate its release, I’ll be heading out to tour the world all next year. I can’t wait to see you then.”

The album will span his career from 2004 to 2021, including four new tracks – ‘Love Under Pressure’, ‘Unstoppable’, ‘Adrenaline’, and ‘I Came For Love’ – and four live performances from around the world.

The Stars Beneath My Feet (2004-2021) Tracklist
1. Love Under Pressure
2. 1973
3. Wisemen
4. Same Mistake
5. You’re Beautiful
6. Monsters
7. Tears And Rain
8. Bonfire Heart
9. I Really Want You (live in New York)
10. The Truth
11. Heart to Heart
12. Champions
13. Postcards
14. No Bravery (live in London)
15. Adrenaline
16. Smoke Signals
17. Unstoppable
18. Goodbye My Lover
19. Coz I Love You (live at Glastonbury)
20. So Long, Jimmy
21. Carry You Home
22. The Greatest
23. High
24. Don’t Give Me Those Eyes
25. OK
26. Stay the Night
27. Bartender
28. Cold
29. Where Is My Mind? (live in Paris)
30. I Came for Love

music-news.com

Noise11.com

