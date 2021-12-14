 James Brown Estate Sells Music Catalogue for $90 Million - Noise11.com
James Brown photo by Tim Cashmere

James Brown photo by Tim Cashmere

James Brown Estate Sells Music Catalogue for $90 Million

by Music-News.com on December 15, 2021

in News

James Brown’s music assets have been sold for $90 million (£68 million).

Executives at Primary Wave, a publishing and management company, announced on Monday that they have purchased assets from the late singer’s estate.

Though the company bosses did not comment on specifics surrounding the monumental deal, a source speaking to Rolling Stone alleged they bought “the entirety of Brown’s publishing, master income stream, and name and likeness rights” that were previously held by the estate.

The news comes after over a decade of disputes over the Godfather of Soul’s fortune following his death in 2006 at age 73 from congestive heart failure.

Brown indicated in his will that he wanted to create scholarship programmes for disadvantaged youth in Georgia and South Carolina.

However, his heirs, who inherited his possessions, costumes, and $2 million for his grandchildren’s education, delayed establishing the fund.

A web of lawsuits remains despite the acquisition, including one from Adele Pope who previously served as executor of the I Got You hitmaker’s will.

According to a report from The New York Times, the fund will be delayed until that matter, among others, are settled.

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Gavin Ryan reports with thanks to Australian-Charts.com

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Mike Nesmith
Michael Nesmith of The Monkees Dies At Age 78

Michael Nesmith, one of The Monkees, has died at the age of 78, his family have announced.

5 days ago
Charlie Watts of the Rolling Stones photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Rolling Stones Pay Tribute To Charlie Watts In London

Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood have finally had their chance to farewell Charlie Watts in a memorial gathering in London.

6 days ago
Temptations 60
Soul Icons The Temptations To Release New Album Temptations 60 in 2022

Legendary soul group The Temptations will release a brand new album of mostly original songs in 2022. ‘Temptations 60’ comes 60 years after the first single for The Temptations ‘Oh Mother of Mine’ in 1961.

December 5, 2021
Stonewall Jackson photo from North Carolina Hall of Fame
Stonewall Jackson Dead At 89

Country music star Stonewall Jackson has died at age 89 after a battle with dementia.

December 5, 2021
The Beatles Get Back
Peter Jackson Tells How He Restored Beatles Audio In Get Back

Peter Jackson has revealed how he restored the sound on the Beatles’ songs for 'Get Back'.

December 5, 2021
The Rolling Stones, Ros OGorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena
The Rolling Stones Will Tour Again

It sounds like The Rolling Stones are already planning another tour. After just wrapping up the No Filter shows in the USA, bass player Darryl Jones is alluding to another tour soon.

December 2, 2021
Tony Iommi, Black Sabbath, Noise11, 2013, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Tony Iommi Teases Ozzy Osbourne Collaboration

Tony Iommi has teased his "really good" upcoming collaboration with Ozzy Osbourne.

December 1, 2021