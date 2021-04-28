 James Preps 16th Album ‘All The Colours of You’ - Noise11.com
James Preps 16th Album ‘All The Colours of You’

by Music-News.com on April 28, 2021

in News

James’ 16th studio album is coming June. ‘All The Colours of You’ sees the UK band with a new label Virgin and new publishing deal with Kobalt.

Tim Booth says “With all the shit that went down in 2020 this was a miraculous conception and another big jump forward for us on the back of the last 3 albums. I hope It reflects the colours of these crazy times. Sweet 16 is a proper album, no fillers and is up there with our best. With love. Tim.”

James had already started work on ‘All the Colours of You’ when the pandemic hit. Jacknife Lee produced. Lee is a neighbour of Booth is Topanga County in Los Angeles.

Jim Glennie says “I’m pleased, proud and surprised by this record in equal amounts. Jacknife has pushed us and the songs somewhere new and it’s very exciting. After all these years, we are still challenging ourselves and our fans. Enjoy”.

James formed in Manchester in 1982. Their 1991 hit ‘Sound’ reached no 28 on the Australian chart in 1991.

