James Reyne and Mark Seymour 2021 Tour Dates Announced

New James Reyne and Mark Seymour 2021 dates have been announced.

The Never Again 2020 tour is now the Never Again 2021 tour. James and Mark will now hit the road in Brisbane on 18 June, 2021.

Both will have new music. James’ ‘Toon Town Lullaby’ album is out Jun 10. The title track is out now.

Mark Seymour and the Undertow will release ‘Slow Dawn’ on 29 May 2020. ‘The Whole World Is Dreaming’ is available now.

NEVER AGAIN 2021 NATIONAL TOUR

– featuring James Reyne & Mark Seymour –

Tickets from jamesreyne.com.au and markseymour.com.au

June 2021

Friday 18 QPAC, Concert Hall – Brisbane, QLD

Saturday 19 Southport RSL – Gold Coast, QLD* Ticket bundle not applicable

Friday 25 Ulumbarra Theatre – Bendigo, Vic

Saturday 26 Ballarat Civic Hall – Ballarat Vic

July 2021

Friday 9 The Gov – Adelaide, SA* Ticket bundle not applicable

Saturday 10 The Gov – Adelaide, SA* Ticket bundle not applicable

August 2021

Friday 13 The Regal Theatre – Perth, WA

Saturday 14 The Regal Theatre – Perth, WA

Friday 20 The Metro – Sydney, NSW

Saturday 21 The Metro – Sydney, NSW

September 2021

Friday 10 The Forum – Melbourne, VIC SOLD OUT

Saturday 11 The Forum – Melbourne, VIC SOLD OUT

