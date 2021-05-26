James Reyne and Mark Seymour To Headline Valley Sounds - Noise11.com

James Reyne and Mark Seymour will headline the first Valley Sounds festival in the Yarra Valley in November.

The acoustic music festival will also feature Ash Grunwald, Nick Barker and Tracy McNeil.

James said of the all-new music festival “It’s exciting to see a brand new music event start up, given the difficult times the music industry has been through over the last 12 months – made all the more sweeter by the stunning surrounds of the Yarra Valley.”

James Reyne’s 40th anniversary plans to mark the first Australian Crawl album went astray due to the pandemic. In the past year James would have been out performing the 40th anniversary of the release of ‘The Boys Light Up’. The first Australian Crawl album was released in April 1980. The delays have meant that the new shows for James will come after the 40th anniversary of the second Crawl album ‘Sirroco’, released in July 1981.

Mark Seymour is also nearly the 40th anniversary of the release of the first Hunters & Collectors album ‘Hunters & Collectors’. That album was released in July 1982.

Nick Barker’s Nick Barker & The Reptiles ‘Goin’ To Pices’ was released in August 1989.

Valley Sounds – Sunday November 21 – Wandin Park Estate

Tickets on sale now from here or www.valleysounds.com.au

