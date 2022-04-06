James Reyne Is Heading Out On The Songs of Beaches Tour - Noise11.com

James Reyne has christened his next tour ‘Songs Of Beaches’ as he head out on tour marking what is the 40th anniversary of the third Australian Crawl album ‘Sons of Beaches’.
James had originally planned to tour for the 40th anniversary of the first Australian Crawl album ‘The Boys Light Up’ when Covid hit. Lockdowns impacted all the way to the second. album’s 40th, ‘Sirocco’.
‘Sons of Beaches’ was released in July 1982. The first single ‘Shut Down’ came out a month earlier.
‘Sons of Beaches’ also featured the singles ‘Daughters of the North Coast’ and ‘Runaway Girls’. The album reached number one in Australia and was awarded double platinum by ARIA.
The album was recorded in Hawaii by Mike Chapman who had also worked in recent years with Blondie and The Knack.
Songs of Beaches dates are:
OCTOBER
Friday 21 Princess Theatre, Brisbane
Saturday 22 Princess Theatre, Brisbane
Friday 28 Palais Theatre, Melbourne
NOVEMBER
Friday 4 Enmore Theatre, Sydney
Saturday 5 Enmore Theatre, Sydney
Friday 11 Mansfield Tavern, Mansfield (Brisbane)
Saturday 12 Nightquarter, Sunshine Coast
Sunday 13 Miami Marketta, Gold Coast
Friday 18 The Gov, Adelaide
Saturday 19 The Gov, Adelaide
Friday 25 The Astor, Perth
Saturday 26 The Astor, Perth
James’ special guest with the tour is Nick Barker.
