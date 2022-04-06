James Reyne Is Heading Out On The Songs of Beaches Tour - Noise11.com

James Reyne has christened his next tour ‘Songs Of Beaches’ as he head out on tour marking what is the 40th anniversary of the third Australian Crawl album ‘Sons of Beaches’.

James had originally planned to tour for the 40th anniversary of the first Australian Crawl album ‘The Boys Light Up’ when Covid hit. Lockdowns impacted all the way to the second. album’s 40th, ‘Sirocco’.

‘Sons of Beaches’ was released in July 1982. The first single ‘Shut Down’ came out a month earlier.

‘Sons of Beaches’ also featured the singles ‘Daughters of the North Coast’ and ‘Runaway Girls’. The album reached number one in Australia and was awarded double platinum by ARIA.

The album was recorded in Hawaii by Mike Chapman who had also worked in recent years with Blondie and The Knack.

Songs of Beaches dates are:

OCTOBER

Friday 21 Princess Theatre, Brisbane

Saturday 22 Princess Theatre, Brisbane

Friday 28 Palais Theatre, Melbourne

NOVEMBER

Friday 4 Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Saturday 5 Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Friday 11 Mansfield Tavern, Mansfield (Brisbane)

Saturday 12 Nightquarter, Sunshine Coast

Sunday 13 Miami Marketta, Gold Coast

Friday 18 The Gov, Adelaide

Saturday 19 The Gov, Adelaide

Friday 25 The Astor, Perth

Saturday 26 The Astor, Perth

James’ special guest with the tour is Nick Barker.

