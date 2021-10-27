James Reyne Postpones Melbourne Cup Eve Show - Noise11.com

James Reyne’s annual Cup Eve show has been postponed due to current Covid rules. A new date for the live stream has been announced for December 12.

Reyne was to perform from the Corner Hotel in Richmond. The new show will be streamed live from The Corner at 2:30pm that Sunday.

Covid has caused a series of delays for James. The start date for his ‘The Boys Light up 40th anniversary show’ is now closer to the mark of the second album ‘Sirocco’. That tour will start in Toronto, NSW on 26 November.

His Valley Sounds show will now take place in 2022.

James is also involved in the launch of Reckless Records with his manager Scot Crawford.

