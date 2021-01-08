Jamiroquai’s Jay Kay Distances Himself From Domestic Terrorist Jake Angeli - Noise11.com

Jamiroquai singer Jay Kay has released a video to explain he was not part of the American domestic terrorist attack on the Capitol Building in Washington.

“Some of you may be thinking you saw me in Washington last night but I’m afraid I wasn’t with all those freaks,” Jay Kay said in the video posted to Twitter.

Good Morning Washington, loving the headgear, but not sure that's my crowd. Stay safe everyone, J xxx pic.twitter.com/8Fuime28cc — Jamiroquai (@JamiroquaiHQ) January 7, 2021

A man named Jake Angeli has been identified as the domestic terrorist who was a ringleader in the chaos at the Capitol Building while congress was meeting to officially confirm Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States.

Serial pest Angeli is a pro-trump QAnon conspiracist from Arizona. He is often seen a trump rallies and often in his costume.

Angeli, dressed in a hat with horns, animal fur as a headdress and his face painted in red, white and blue, has the term ‘Jamiroquai’ trending on Twitter after his image was broadcast globally and his look mistaken for the Jamiroquai singer.

“loving the headgear, but not sure that’s my crowd. Stay safe everyone, J”.

Jamiroquai’s last album was ‘Automaton’ in 2017. The band has never not had a Top 10 album in the UK. They have had three number one albums, two number twos, one three, one four and a seven in the UK. In Australia 1999’s ‘Synkronized’ and 2001’s ‘A Funk Odyssey’ were number one albums.

